DC Comics: The number with the first appearance of the new Joker flame is snapped up

Nail drives away nail, so they say when a love ends. This also appears to have been the case with the mad crime king of Gotham City, the Joker, who has found a new mortal companion, Punchline. Character who immediately found support among fans of the Clown.

The character of Punchline debuted on Batman issue 89. Unlike Harley Quinn who seemed to be dominated by the Joker's strong ascendant, Punchline seems a completely antipodes character. The new flame of the Gotham crime king appears immediately decisive and rather sadistic, as can be seen in the number 3 of Hell Arisen. Number that, thanks to this first appearance, has literally snapped up in comics and stores in the United States, so much so that it has to push DC Comics to a reprint. Meanwhile, on the various sites specializing in online sales, the price of the register has risen a lot, so much so that it touches the 20 and 40 dollars on eBay. Evidently the fans hope that, in the future, this first appearance of the character will become a collector's piece in great demand by any collectors.

