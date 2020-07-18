DC Comics: The Batgirl series will end with volume number 50

Share it:

As you could read in our previous news focused on the Castellucci Batgirl series, there have been several opponents who Barbara Gordon had to face. Despite the success, it seems that the end of his journey is very close.

The events told in the comics will in fact end with the number that will be published next October 27 and which will serve as an epilogue to its history. This was announced by the author, who confirmed the numerous rumors about the story, with a shared message on her Twitter page. Here is his comment: "It has been announced that issue 50 will be the end of the Batgirl series. I wanted to say that we have been working for this result for a while! It was decided why certain things that were to happen did not happen. I am proud of what I did with Barbara! However volume 47 will be released next week".

At the bottom of the news you can see the cover of Batgirl # 50, created by Joshua Middleton, in the issue we will find out what the consequences and effects were that "Joker War"they had on the protagonist, who will have to decide whether or not to continue ad take on the identity of Batgirl. We close the news with the first rumors about the DC Comics comic focused on Catwoman.