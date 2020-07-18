Entertainment

DC Comics: The Batgirl series will end with volume number 50

July 18, 2020
Maria Rivera
As you could read in our previous news focused on the Castellucci Batgirl series, there have been several opponents who Barbara Gordon had to face. Despite the success, it seems that the end of his journey is very close.

The events told in the comics will in fact end with the number that will be published next October 27 and which will serve as an epilogue to its history. This was announced by the author, who confirmed the numerous rumors about the story, with a shared message on her Twitter page. Here is his comment: "It has been announced that issue 50 will be the end of the Batgirl series. I wanted to say that we have been working for this result for a while! It was decided why certain things that were to happen did not happen. I am proud of what I did with Barbara! However volume 47 will be released next week".

At the bottom of the news you can see the cover of Batgirl # 50, created by Joshua Middleton, in the issue we will find out what the consequences and effects were that "Joker War"they had on the protagonist, who will have to decide whether or not to continue ad take on the identity of Batgirl. We close the news with the first rumors about the DC Comics comic focused on Catwoman.

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

