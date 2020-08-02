DC Comics: Teen Titans return with a new series, first boards and synopsis

Share it:

The authors Kami Garcia and Gabriel Picolo will expand the Young Adult editorial line of the Batman publishing house, through the new publication Teen Titans: Beast Boy. There DC Comics has drawn up a general overview of the work, presenting its narrative plot and revealing a preview of several panels.

The comic's release date is set for September 8. The following is the official synopsis issued by the publishing house:

"The creative duo behind the hit Teen Titans: Raven, Kami Garcia and Gabriel Picolo, they take you on a journey centered on inner discovery and acceptance, reminding us of the value of true friendship – especially when life becomes difficult.

"Garfield Logan has spent his entire life alone. Even in a small town like Eden, Georgia, the seventeen year old with green streaks in his hair can't find a way to stand out – and time passes. Last year is almost over. If Gar doesn't find a way to impress the Chosen – the social elite of Bull Creek High School – he will never know what it means to be important to someone. Gar's best friends, Stella and Tank, do not understand why the opinion of others is so important to him. He misses their video game-obsessed best friend, pizza-obsessed.

Gar suddenly accepts a risky challenge. He manages to impress the elect and this affects his social status. But other things are also changing. Gar grows six centimeters overnight, his voice drops and – suddenly – gets louder and faster. He is finally getting everything he wanted, his new popularity comes at a price.

Gar has to work harder to impress his new friends. The challenges continue to grow and the stakes increase. When he realizes the extent of his physical changes, he has to dig deep and face the truth about himself – and about the people who are really important to him – before his life definitively derails. "

