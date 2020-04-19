DC Comics: Scott Snyder announces the postponement of Dark Nights: Death Metal

Share it:

Due to Coronavirus the comics industry is going through a period of absolute uncertainty. Many works that should have been released in the months of April and May have been postponed, and this is also the case with Death Metal by DC Comics.

The writer Greg Capullo has announced the postponement of the work on his Twitter profile, specifying that the wait will be well rewarded, since the series will benefit from some extra content:

"B Rex wants you to know that DC DEATH METAL is now bigger (and better) than initially expected and despite being ready for launch – DC is going to ship the comics again – DC has (wisely) decided to delay a little release to make sure enough comics are back in business so you can buy. "

Dark Nights: Death Methal was originally scheduled for May 13th. Even if DC Comis will start distributing its products again from April, the industry is still in a precarious condition, so the decision to delay the launch of an important work is certainly shrewd by the publishing house.

Dark Nights: Death Metal will consist of 6 numbers and will bring together a team of exceptional artists, made up of Snyder, Capullo, Jonathan Glapion and FCO Plascencia.

DC Panini Italia has officially announced a new editorial series, DC Connect. While Diamond Comics Distributors has blocked its distribution channels, DC Comics has stated that it will continue to publish its works in digital format.