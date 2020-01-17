Entertainment

DC Comics publishes a new trailer for Green Lantern: Legacy

January 17, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

In the last hours the DC Comics has released an unpublished trailer for Green Lantern: Legacy, a new graphic novel that will tell the story of a young novice Green Lantern. In addition to the presentation video, the publishing house has also arranged a synopsis:

"Thirteen year old Tai Pham lives in the apartment above his grandmother's shop, where his bedroom is full of sketchbooks and comics. But even his most imaginative drawings could not be compared to the lively adventure he is about to undertake.

When Tai inherits his grandmother's jade ring, he soon discovers that it is more than he shows. Suddenly is introduced to a group of space policemen known as Green Lanterns, his neighborhood is invaded by some racist bullies, and every time he puts pen on paper, he is forced to confront the fact that he may not be creative enough or strong enough to support the family heritage. Now Tai has to decide what kind of hero he wants to be: will he learn to hover over his insecurities or will the past block him on the ground?

READ:  Dave Filoni reassures Star Wars fans about Ahsoka's future

This work is part of DC Comics' Young Adult program, an editorial initiative promoted last year by the publishing house with the following statements:

"DC has announced plans to expand its editorial program for young readers, with a large selection of new graphic novels aimed at young adults and readers of the middle schools. The new titles unveiled today will debut from 2020 until 2021, and will include stories with Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman and other iconic DC characters, written and illustrated by some of the biggest names in the Young Adult department. "

The final issue of Doomsday Clock kicked off DC Comics' "5G" project. Still on the subject, could the Doomsday Clock finale have anticipated a crossover between DC and Marvel?

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.