DC Comics publishes a new trailer for Green Lantern: Legacy

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

In the last hours the DC Comics has released an unpublished trailer for Green Lantern: Legacy, a new graphic novel that will tell the story of a young novice Green Lantern. In addition to the presentation video, the publishing house has also arranged a synopsis:

"Thirteen year old Tai Pham lives in the apartment above his grandmother's shop, where his bedroom is full of sketchbooks and comics. But even his most imaginative drawings could not be compared to the lively adventure he is about to undertake.

When Tai inherits his grandmother's jade ring, he soon discovers that it is more than he shows. Suddenly is introduced to a group of space policemen known as Green Lanterns, his neighborhood is invaded by some racist bullies, and every time he puts pen on paper, he is forced to confront the fact that he may not be creative enough or strong enough to support the family heritage. Now Tai has to decide what kind of hero he wants to be: will he learn to hover over his insecurities or will the past block him on the ground?

This work is part of DC Comics' Young Adult program, an editorial initiative promoted last year by the publishing house with the following statements:

"DC has announced plans to expand its editorial program for young readers, with a large selection of new graphic novels aimed at young adults and readers of the middle schools. The new titles unveiled today will debut from 2020 until 2021, and will include stories with Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman and other iconic DC characters, written and illustrated by some of the biggest names in the Young Adult department. "

The final issue of Doomsday Clock kicked off DC Comics' "5G" project. Still on the subject, could the Doomsday Clock finale have anticipated a crossover between DC and Marvel?