DC Comics' Poison Ivy comes to life with the cosplay of the beautiful Misaki Sai

In the comic world of DC Comics there are many female characters who have adventures, fight the protagonists or simply support them. Among heroines, normal people and antagonists, one of those who has gained considerable popularity over the years is Poison Ivy, the enemy of the bat man.

Pamela Lillian Isley she was a girl who became passionate about botany but, because of her professor, she was the victim of some experiments that changed her mentally and physically, transforming her into Poison Ivy. During her comics life in the DC Comics world, the character underwent several changes but mainly she was always represented as a red-haired woman with a beautiful body, wrapped in green between plants and clothes.

Poison Ivy also made an appearance in the movie world as Batman's enemy, played by Uma Thurman, although some fans recently would like her to be played by Jessica Chastain in a future film. Today we bring you another representation thanks to cosplayer Misaki Sai, also known as Saiwestwood. In the past few days, the girl has presented on her Instagram account the Poison Ivy cosplay with more photos that allow us to admire it from different poses and angles.

Batman's enemy also appeared in the recent Gotham television series, which ended with 100 episodes produced.