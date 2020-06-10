DC Comics: Joker takes on the role of Batman for its 80th anniversary

Entertainment

June 10, 2020
Maria Rivera
There DC Comics has released a 100-page spin-off on the Joker to celebrate nearly a century of stories dedicated to the Prince of Crime and his involvement in the Batman universe. The issue contains several short stories, and one of them – "The War Within" – is perhaps the craziest of the whole compendium.

In essence, the authors Peter J. Tomasi and Simone Bianchi had fun putting the Joker on as Batman. In fact, following a fierce battle between the Dark Knight and the forces of the Prince of Crime, the former loses his life and the latter takes the reins of his costume.

The Thus Joker celebrates his victory:

"Let's drink to crime, because the more I walk in your shoes, the more I understand how to beat you. And this makes me smile even more, Batman." The final table portrays him in all his madness, wearing the blood stained costume of his enemy, and holding a blade that he uses to rub his lips.

The number that includes this story is titled The Joker 80th Anniversary 100-Page Super Spectacular, and is now available for purchase in English. Here is a brief synopsis:

"The clown Prince of Crime celebrates 80 years of chaos! The Joker has been the biggest villain of the comics since his debut and to celebrate the best cartoon talents they give the harlequin make the harlequin the birthday he deserves. The stories present a series of terror and anarchy, which show how the Joker impacted Gotham City from the police to the Arkham Asylum, from the underworld circuit to the Dark Knight and his allies! "

DC Comics has ended its partnership with Diamond. DC Comics has canceled 20 titles from its list.

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

