DC Comics: Jim Lee designs Aquaman to support local retailers

As we know, the viral emergency is affecting all sectors of associated life, and obviously also the cartoon industry. Physical retailers of comics are the most affected exponents from an economic point of view, and a certain artist of the DC Comics he dedicated a magnificent sketch of Aquaman to them.

We refer to the talented Jim Lee, who is taking part in a charity initiative aimed at financial support of comics. The artist, together with other DC brands, will try his hand at creating 60 illustrations depicting the most iconic characters of the publishing house.

The Comicbook.com site revealed one, representing Aquaman in a splendid composition by the Korean artist. All proceeds from the auctions will be donated to a special fund; each auction lasts three days, with the winner having the opportunity to choose the protagonist of Lee's next illustration, who will not allow duplicates.

So far Jim Lee has raised $ 150,000, and DC Comics will offer an additional grant by donating an additional $ 250,000 to the appropriate fund. Fortunately, retailers will not have the obligation to wait for the auctions to end to collect the profits, they will be able to request assistance – if they need to – even immediately, through tax-free subsidies.

These are the words of Jim Lee regarding this wonderful initiative:

"It was really rewarding to see so many creative talents taking the opportunity to support our comic book dealers, everyone is getting into action. I just announced Frank Miller. Bill Sienkiewicz and Walt Simonson will be next. These are my artistic deities. I am so honored that they are part of this huge fundraising effort! "

