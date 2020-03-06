Entertainment

DC Comics is completely reorganizing the timeline of its continuity

March 6, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

The continuity of the stories of DC Comics it is rather troubled and articulated. Many times we have witnessed ongoing changes, more or less successful reboots and other attempts to bring order to more than 80 years of stories. On the number 750 of Flash we could see another change.

Indeed Wally West it could bring tremendous upheavals to the continuity of DC Comics, after having acquired the powers of Dr. Manhattan of the series Watchmen, an individual so powerful as to be a real divinity. Wally, in fact, sitting in the Moebius chair (Metron's means of transport, used to travel in space-time) acquired the powers of Manhattan, after he himself had infused them in the chair. Thanks to these new powers, in the number 750 of the magazine dedicated to the Scarlet Sprinter, the hero dedicates to merge all realities and timelines, in order to create only one. This means that any DC Comics event would become canon, as well as the inclusion of super groups like i Wildcats or the events of New 52.

READ:  Jojo's Bizarre Adventures: Steel Ball Run comes alive with the work of a fan

This would run counter to the idea of ​​DiDio, a former co-publisher of DC Comics, who was planning the 5G project for DC Comics. We do not know exactly if this project has been definitively shelved or not, but it is difficult to get back if its author no longer works for the publisher. What do you think of the events told in Flash 750? Let us know in the comments.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.