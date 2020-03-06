DC Comics is completely reorganizing the timeline of its continuity

Share it:

The continuity of the stories of DC Comics it is rather troubled and articulated. Many times we have witnessed ongoing changes, more or less successful reboots and other attempts to bring order to more than 80 years of stories. On the number 750 of Flash we could see another change.

Indeed Wally West it could bring tremendous upheavals to the continuity of DC Comics, after having acquired the powers of Dr. Manhattan of the series Watchmen, an individual so powerful as to be a real divinity. Wally, in fact, sitting in the Moebius chair (Metron's means of transport, used to travel in space-time) acquired the powers of Manhattan, after he himself had infused them in the chair. Thanks to these new powers, in the number 750 of the magazine dedicated to the Scarlet Sprinter, the hero dedicates to merge all realities and timelines, in order to create only one. This means that any DC Comics event would become canon, as well as the inclusion of super groups like i Wildcats or the events of New 52.

This would run counter to the idea of ​​DiDio, a former co-publisher of DC Comics, who was planning the 5G project for DC Comics. We do not know exactly if this project has been definitively shelved or not, but it is difficult to get back if its author no longer works for the publisher. What do you think of the events told in Flash 750? Let us know in the comments.