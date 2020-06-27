DC Comics: here are the first spoilers on the Joker War narrative arc

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Gotham City, in the latest volumes concerning the publications dedicated to the Dark Knight, is in total confusion, and the DC Comics is laying the foundation for the Joker War event. The publishing house has published a short preview regarding this particular narrative arc on the latest issue of Detective Comics.

Harvey Dent, or Two Faces, appears to be terrified of the crime prince clown, Joker. The preview pages showed Batman and Two Faces involved in a tremendous clash with Lincoln March, while the Joker sits quietly eating literally popcorn. You can find at the bottom one of the tables of the issue in question.

Detective Comics 1024, written by Peter J. Tomasi and drawn by Brad Walker and Andrew Hennessy, reports the following presentation of the Joker War: "In this prelude to" Batman: The Joker War "the story of Two Faces comes to an end, and Harvey Dent will finally achieve peace after decades of suffering. How will this peace be resolved? In death or in the possibility of a new life? "

"From the beginning, behind the torment of Two Faces, there was the Joker, and in this volume the Clown, Prince of Crime, makes an entrance to say the least crazy! Do not miss the final battle between Batman, Two Faces and Lincoln March, with an incredible ending that will split you in two! "

Recall that DC Comics has announced a new series for Harley Quinn, and that recently for the 80th anniversary of the Dark Knight, Joker has taken on the role of Batman.