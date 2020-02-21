DC Comics has released a new trailer dedicated to the Strange Adventures miniseries

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Over the past few hours, DC Comics has released a new and interesting official trailer dedicated to the expected Strange Adventures, an intriguing miniseries widely expected by readers that will materialize thanks to the work of the writer Tom King and artists Mitch Gerads is Doc Shaner.

According to what has been revealed, the work will focus on Adam Strange, a cosmic adventurer who would seem to hide dark secrets not yet revealed. Apparently, according to the statements released so far, Shaner will take care of shaping the "official story" of Strange's adventures, going back to a shape and a style that should be linked to the Silver Age. Gerads, on the other hand, will adopt a more obscure and violent style.

Going into more detail, the promotional video begins with a live-action sequence that depicts Strange – wearing his costume but visible only to the knees – intent on watching himself the trailer of Strange Adventures on a hotel television, scene to which various images taken directly from the paper production follow. Apparently, by the way, right from the start the video made the fans talk a lot, especially since the aforementioned live-action trailers are very rare when it comes to DC or Marvel comics.

Wishing you good vision, we also remind you that the cover of DC Death Metal was recently presented, which revealed the fate of a famous antagonist. By the way, in recent weeks the Young Adult series has seen the introduction of a new series on Bat Girl.