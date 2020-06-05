Entertainment

DC Comics ends its partnership with Diamond

June 5, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
There DC Comics has communicated the withdrawal of its distribution agreement with Diamond Comic Distributors. Before the spread of Coronavirus, Diamond had a monopoly on the distribution of comics in North America.

The closure of their distribution channels dictated by the virus drove DC Comics to turn to other companies, such as Lunar Distribution and UCS Comic Distributors. The first is owned by DCBS, a comic discount store available exclusively on the net. The second one is managed by the Midtown Comics of New York.

Below we report the press release with which DC Comics declares the termination of relations with the Diamond:

"After 25 Years, DC and Diamond Comic Distributors are about to end their partnership. Looking ahead, comic book dealers will be able to obtain DC products from Penguin Random House, or through Lunar or UCS. DC continues to strive to guarantee the best service to the market and the best comics to fans ".

As can be seen from these statementsDC will also rely on Penguin Random House for the distribution, which will mainly deal with graphic novels and collected editions. Lunar and UCS, on the other hand, will devote themselves to the diffusion of single issues.

DC Comics has canceled 20 titles from its new list. DC Comics: the author of Black Lightning goes wild for the changes of the character.

