DC Comics eliminates an historical antagonist in The Terrifics

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The series The Terrifics she is turning to her natural conclusion, but before closing her narrative cycle she got rid of one of the most important antagonists in the universe DC Comics

During issue 28, The Terrifics and the T-Council face the arrival of Parasiteinfiltrated the Terrifictech Modern Comunnity Association – a utopian community founded by Terrific in Gateway City. Meanwhile, Rex Mason / Metamorpho and Sapphire Stagg are spending their time in the hospital to monitor the condition of Simon Stagg, seriously injured after merging with a monstrous entity.

Memaportho uses its element manipulation powers to transform his hand into a lung tissue to donate to Simon. Finally, his efforts prove insufficient, since Simon's heart rate starts to drop dramatically.

Metamorpho's request to try to revive him is not taken into consideration; would have resulted in nothing. The register ends with Simon's funeral, which is promptly interrupted by the arrival of Sebastian Stagg, Sapphire's brother.

Death in comics is often portrayed in an abstract and nebulous form, in this case – as you can see from the plates – the graphic impact is quite remarkable.

Did you expect Simon Stagg's death?

Is DC Comics about to replace Superman? Yes, according to a rumor. DC Comics has announced a new Harley Quinn series, which Mirka Andolfo will also participate in.