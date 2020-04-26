DC Comics: Diamond Comic Distributors returns to ship the comics

Share it:

There Diamond Comic Distributors plans to start shipping comics from DC Comics to physical retailers from next month, so as to re-establish their distribution plan by the end of May. Ryan Higgins, owner of a comics store in Sunnyvale, California, tweeted the new distributor order page.

Before Diamond officially reopened its doors, the parent company – Geppi Family Enterprires – began informing dealers with an "urgent notice", that is, they would soon ship new orders from the Batman publishing house.

These are the words of the publisher:

"DC Comics will release these products through other sources before we distribute them, but we will have an inventory to reserve your orders in our first shipment. "

An unexpected development, after Diamond had communicated a complete stop of shipments in early April:

"In addition to the most immediate needs of the sector, we have been and will continue to look to the future, when we will see the stores reopen, when the staff will be back on board and when we will return to offer a service to customers. We are examining issues such as the debt accrued at because of these crises, what it means to reduce orders for discount levels and the availability of credit to help stores overcome this crisis.

Today we don't have all these answers, but we understand the many difficulties that are taking place and we can't wait to face them with the common interest of safeguarding the health of the industry that we love so much in the long term ".

Marvel and DC Comics: all the times the heroes have had a kick in the lower parts. To support local dealers, Jim Lee of DC Comics designed a beautiful Aquaman.