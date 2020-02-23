Entertainment

DC Comics confirmed, Locke & Key and Sandman will meet in a crossover

February 23, 2020
Maria Rivera
Through an official announcement that came directly from the Twitter page of IDW Publishing, the company confirmed together with DC Comics an important announcement that will delight many readers, or the future arrival of a crossover that will see the meeting of two heavyweights in the western comic book industry.

More specifically, the two companies have made it known that a comic will be made available in October 2020 crossover between Locke & Key and Sandman entitled Locke & Key: Hell & Gone. According to what was announced, the creators of Locke & Key, Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodríguez, will take care of writing and drawing the new series to create a unique and bizarre production of which, however, at the moment, very little information has been released, to such an extent that it is not even known if the comic will see the presence of some Locke & Key characters.

Together with the announcement, Rodrìguez commented making it known that a real dream has just become reality, tweet which was then followed by an official cover art of the work, image viewable at the bottom of the news in which the key to Hell and a circle of evocation are depicted, of the same type used to evoke the Dream Hunters.

Speaking of new DC Comics series, a trailer for the Strange Adventures miniseries has also recently been unveiled. By the way, in recent weeks the Young Adult series has seen the introduction of a new series on Bat Girl.

