 DC Comics Compilation: Robin's 80th anniversary, Stuart Immonen, Batman's new enemy returns and more

This week has been highlighting the statements of James Tynion about the new villain of Batman, a miniature character of the Joker who promises to stand up to the very omnipresent Harley Quinn. But in addition, we have time for other news, such as the expected return of a cartoonist who is already mythical among those of his profession. We start!

Punchline, Batman's new enemy

James Tynion IV has taken the reins after the final "express" Tom King was subjected during his wanderings through the bat collection. This stage, according to rumors, is simply a transitional stage but it seems that his screenwriter does not agree because he has prepared the most important arc of Joker since his participation in Endgame, there for New 52.

And not only that, but they will present a new character closely related to the Clown of Crime, which it seems we will know sooner rather than later in several numbers that Tynion is scripting. Or, at least, that has let us know in your newsletter. The cover of the Batman # 92 comic left us a first look at this new villain, and now the writer formally presents it to us: Punchline. Your origin story will be told in “Joker 80th Anniversary Special” and Tynion already drops if it will be Joker's new girlfriend or if he is part of the Joker War.

Via information | James Tynion IV Newsletter

Alternative covers for Robin 80th Anniversary

DC has seen reef commemorative specials of its characters taking into account the success of Action and Detective Comics 1000, so this year they are bombarding us with different news related to many of their current characters. In March we can enjoy one of these specials dedicated to Robin, the eternal sidekick of the bat, which will cover all the incarnations that the character has had. And how could it be otherwise, it will have covers that will pay tribute to every era he has lived. We leave them below.

Stuart Immonen returns to comics

Via information | Newsarama

So is. After announcing his temporary retirement once the Spider-Man stage ended with Dan Slott in the Marvel universe, the always magnificent Immonen will return to pencils to draw one of the new series of Hill House, the horror editorial stamp that Stephen King's son has created for DC Comics.

Described as a mix between John Carpenter's Thing and the horror of H.P Lovecraft, Plunge will feature scripts by Joe Hill and drawings by Stuart Immonen after its number 1 goes on sale on February 19. Newsarama has taken the opportunity to conduct an interview with both sides that you can read here.

Delays of the week

This week DC Comics has announced that several of its series will suffer delays with respect to the originally planned launch date.

First, the number 4 of the Legion of Superheroes it will be delayed for 2 weeks, going from February 5 to 19. There have been no reasons for this delay, although recently we learned that Mikel Janin was going to replace Travis Moore as co-draftsman of the number, so it might be that he needed more time to meet deadlines.

Moreover, the special of Superman: Heroes -where the consequences of the last arc of the superman that has been published to date in the US will be explored- will be delayed 3 weeks, being postponed from this next day January 29 to February 19. Again, no explanation has been given.

Via information | Newsarama (1) (2)