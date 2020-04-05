 DC Comics compilation: reduced digital catalog and trailer for Gotham High

Share it:

Days of little news on the front of DC Comics, to just comment on the editorial response to this pandemic, which will be for the moment with digital comics.

DC Comics will publish a reduced digital catalog

Like Marvel, DC Comics is also affected by the Coronavirus and we already have the first details of your plan for this stage of confinement, that is, the digital comics that launched for example this past April 1.

The publisher makes a change from the initial plans, and for example, it does not include new titles that were going to be released on paper and digitally, and instead, it has opted more to keep the reprints and digital collections that had been planned for 1 April.

Digital releases scheduled for Wednesday were: "Batman: The Adventures Continue # 1", "Gen: Lock # 14" Y Teen Titans Go! to Camp # 6 ”. Added to this are the digital versions of the following back issues: 1st Issue Special # 8, "Detective Comics # 356", Doorway to Nightmare # 5, "Eclipso # 3", "Super Friends # 4", "The Specter # 4", "Wanted: The World’s Most Dangerous Villains # 9" Y "Weird Mystery Tales # 1". And finally, the planned digital editions compiled from Freedom Fighters: Rise of a Nation, Justice League of America: A Celebration of 60 Years, "Transmetropolitan Book Three", Y "Wonder Woman Vol. 2: Love is a Battlefield".

Just hours after Newsarama reported that the titles planned for April 1 in DC were changed to April 29 on comiXology and Kindle, those eight titles have been removed entirely from digital comic services.

Via information | Newsarama

Gotham High trailer

These days, DC Comics has released the official trailer for Gotham High, the Young Adult novel by New York Times bestseller Melissa de la Cruz, alongside artist Thomas Pitilli. Its release in the United States is set for April 7.

At Gotham High, del la Cruz and Pitilli bring their signature style to DC for a contemporary spin on Gotham City, following Bruce Wayne, Selina Kyle, and Jack Napier, and the more classic Batman characters in high school, before taking over their emblematic cloaks. With love triangles, epic parties, and betrayals at every turn, Gotham High is an exciting teen drama.