 DC Comics compilation: more details of Dark Nights: Death Metal, Jim Lee about 5G and the rumors of DC buying …

One more week for the world of comics, and that on the occasion of the Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo (C2E2) held this weekend, we took the compilation until Monday. We talked about the week after the news bomb of the departure of Dan DiDio from DC Comics, and although there is still no major official announcement, the first reactions begin to take place.

Among the panels and information that stand out from the C2E ”are the Jim Lee's statements about the future of DC Comics, besides denying some crazy rumor, or the new look that we can take to the event "Dark Nights: Death Metal". To this are added other headlines that the week has left us, and other more secondary news during the C2E2.

New details and arts of Dark Nights: Death Metal

A surprise that occurred during C2E2 was the sudden appearance of Scott Snyder in the middle of the panel “The Super Heroes of DC”, something completely unexpected and that was done to offer new details of "Dark Nights: Death Metal", the expected sequel to the series "Dark Nights: Metal" (2017-2018). Snyder offered attendees a new look at the arts for the first issue of artist Greg Capullo.

Snyder called the story "Anti-Crisis," saying that instead of remaking some aspect of DC's continuity, he would reconcile the different ages of DC in a single narrative.

What I would say about Death Metal is that it connects everything you've read about Crisis in Infinite Lands through Doomsday Clock, and a couple more, ”says Snyder. I've been waiting to make this story since we finished ‘Dark Nights: Metal’. As much as it was a complete event, we left some threads hanging. I hoped that if people liked the first series enough, we would have the opportunity to mount something bigger, and that is our plan for Death Metal.

For all of us, Dark Nights: Death Metal it's about the fun factor, ”adds Capullo. Comics must be fun, grandiloquent and exaggerated. This series will be exciting and full of great ‘metal’ moments that will make fans go crazy when they see them.

In "Dark Nights: Death Metal", Perpetua has conquered the Earth. Superman is imprisoned in a machine that feeds the sun after the events of ‘Year of the Villain’, while Batman lives in a conscious “Batcastle,” leading an army of zombies created by the Black Power Ring he now manages. Meanwhile, Wonder Woman knows someone who offers her the power to defeat the evil that now faces the Justice League.

‘Dark Nights: Metal’ it was an absolute game change for DC, ”said DC Vice President and Chief Editor Bob Harras. It was a crazy roller coaster that gave us not only the laughing Batman, but a story so crazy that it kept our readers on the edge of their seats in each issue, and I hope that Scott, Greg, FCO and Jonathan tell a story with bets still taller, and definitely more Joker dragons! ”

The series will run over six numbers beginning May 13, and will include a series of tie-in numbers to complete this "Metalverse".

Via information | DC Comics | Newsarama

First statements by Dan DiDio after his departure from DC Comics

One of the great news of last week was the dismissal of Dan DiDio from DC Comics. A rumor that had been commenting for months but that finally materialized last weekend. Officially no statement has been issued yet, but DiDio has given its first words about it on Facebook. He moves away from any controversy and directly thanks everyone for the support received and republishes a video of 2015, of the last day in the old DC oficians.

Overwhelmed and humiliated by the outpouring of love and support and leaves me speechless (first time for everything). So, instead, I refer to what was said almost five years ago, on April 10, 2015, to better summarize how I feel. Love to all of you.

While the comic book world likes to see things in terms of heroes and villains, that is far from reality, ”says Quesada. I met Dan Didio years before I was in DC. We live in different universes and compete for more years than I can remember, he is a good guy and has been a strong advocate of our environment for almost two decades. I want to wish him the best personally and I look forward to all his future efforts and successes.

We lived in different universes and competed for more years than I can remember, he’s a good guy and has been a staunch advocate for our medium for nearly two decades. I want to personally wish him the best and look forward to all his future endeavors and successes. – JoeQuesada (@JoeQuesada) February 21, 2020

Jim Lee talks about the future of DC Comics: 5G and the purchase of Marvel

The Executive Vice President and Creative Director of Marvel Entertainment, Joe Quesada, has also commented on Twitter DiDio's march to dedicate beautiful words :.

The now solo editor Chief Creative Officer of DC Comics Jim Lee He has talked at C2E2 not only about the departure of DiDio, but about the future plans for DC and even those somewhat crazy rumors that Marvel is going to buy DC Comics

Regarding the new situation of the organization's organizational chart, Lee has avoided making a direct allusion to DiDio but has stressed that the current plans of DC is to continue enhancing the stories of the cartoons.

There are continually new things, and I see myself as the only editor now and the team I work with. Much more in the trenches now than ever before. We have been with Warner Bros. for decades. DC's current strategy is to put the publication at the center of what we do. It is the engine of all movies, TV, cartoons, which we do. And that's why it is my intention, as editor, to lean towards the collective years of my team.

He also reads apparently, but vaguely, he referred to the rumors about the acquisition of the DC publishing house by Marvel, spoiling that possibility.

To address some of the things that are out there, there are rumors… speculation, ”Lee explains. I would not give him any credit. DC has been around for 85 years, and we will be for another 85 years. I hope to make this panel in 85 years.

Lee also talked about the possibilities of DC's impending 5G initiative to be another restart, saying a few words that would confirm that 5G is not a restart, it is not even something that is being considered.

It's hard to talk about things we haven't announced. (There is) Intention not to do a restart on the entire line. Our goal in speaking with the editorial team is to continue what we have done best: Stories with characters, match the right creators with the right characters, and develop characters that are inclusive and diverse.

Jim Lee talks about the future of DC Films from DCEUleaks

Via information | Newsarama

Kevin Smith takes responsibility for Batman's big delay: Bellicosity

It's been over a decade ago "Batman: Widening Gyre", by Kevin Smith and Walter Flanagan, but they came up with a sequel entitled "Batman: Bellicosity" and that it was going to be launched in 2014. However, ‘Bellicosity’ It has not yet materialized and Kevin Smith has offered an update on the status of the project.

This red folder goes with me everywhere, ”he says, pointing to the folder he carries. It has three art editions with notes for Walter and I to come back in and finish. I have been carrying this folder for two years. It is not Walter's fault. He is free as the devil. It's just a matter of me getting into it. I feel incredibly bad because I did a completely different miniseries in the meantime. Right after my heart attack, Mark Millar said: ‘Hey, do you want to do Hit-Girl?’ and I said: ‘Oh, I'll write Hit-Girl.’. Walter has a lot of art done. The notes I have about Batman: Bellicosity are like, ‘Ooh, we need to add this because I want to move this here’ and those things. I will definitely do it. ”

Via information | Newsarama

Supergirl's cancellation

About a couple of weeks ago we met the end of the collection dedicated to Supergirl with her number 42. A cancellation that surprised because it was not exactly the series with less sales.

The medium Bleeding Cool reports based on a source that the series was not canceled for sales, because even as the artist Rachael Stott confirmed the series had two extra numbers, since its end was scheduled for May. The reasons for the cancellation would be because DC does not want to disclose what happens to Supergirl after it is infected by ‘Death Metal’, that is, it is due to argumentative reasons.

Via information | Bleeding cool