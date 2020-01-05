 DC Comics Compilation: James Tynion IV advances Catwoman's role in Batman and some delays

Share it:

Week of few ads for DC Comics where we talk mainly about editorial modifications, specifically, a couple of delays. Perhaps the highlights are the brief words of James Tynion IV about what inspires Catwoman's version of his new stage at the helm of Batman comics.

James Tynion IV talks about his reference for Catwoman

This 2020 has started with the arrival of the comic “Batman # 86”, which brings a new writer as head of the Dark Knight's collection, James Tynion IV. It seems that in this new stage, Catwoman will continue to have a fairly important role, just as she had in the previous stage of Tom King.

Faced with the direct question of a fan about how important Catwoman will be in this new Batman cycle and what is her approach when writing it, Tynion has assured that she will be “key secondary” and that a fundamental inspiration is the incarnation that Michelle Pfeiffer made in “Batman Returns” (1992).

Batman is the main character of the book, but Cawtoman is a key secondary character. And honestly, if I write a Selina line that I can't imagine Michelle Pfieffer saying, I rewrite it.

Batman is the main character of the book, but Catwoman is a key supporting character. And honestly, if I write a Selina line that I can't imagine Michelle Pfieffer saying, I rewrite it. https://t.co/wrI2aqkqTg – James Tynion IV 🦇🦇🦇🦇 (@JamesTheFourth) December 28, 2019

Superman and Justice League delays

DC has reported that the comic “Superman # 19” is delayed until January 22 , that is, two weeks from the initial date of January 8. However, the next two numbers, # 20 and # 21, maintain, for the moment, their previous dates (February 12 and March 11 respectively). This # 19 is the first Superman comic since ( SPOILER : select the text to see it) his ‘public unmasking’ ( FIN SPOILER ).

, that is, two weeks from the initial date of January 8. However, the next two numbers, # 20 and # 21, maintain, for the moment, their previous dates (February 12 and March 11 respectively). This # 19 is the first Superman comic since ( : select the text to see it) ( ). Likewise, the comic “Justice League # 39” has suffered a delay of two weeks, for now launching the January 29 , instead of January 15 as expected. This is the comic that brings the end of the stage by Scott Snyder and Jorge Jimenez to the front of the series.

has suffered a delay of two weeks, for now launching the , instead of January 15 as expected. This is the comic that brings the end of the stage by Scott Snyder and Jorge Jimenez to the front of the series. Lastly, the one-shot “Birds of Prey # 1” will have the launch date on March 4, instead of January 29. This puts its launch a month after the premiere in movie theaters "Birds of prey" (February 7th).

