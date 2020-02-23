 DC Comics Compilation: Fired Dan DiDio, Pregnant Catwoman and more

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The one that initially pointed to a quiet week of DC Comics news has suddenly been affected by the sudden announcement of Dan DiDio's dismissal, which it seems would not have occurred in the best way. To this are added some advances of what is to come, highlighting the pregnancy of Catwoman. We start!

Dan DiDio ceases to be the co-editor of DC

We obviously open the compilation with the great news that jumped on Friday, the confirmation of the departure of Dan DiDio from DC Comics, a rumor that has been playing for a while now. The reasons for his departure are unknown, but from Bleeding Cool they point to "Chaos" that had been the publisher these months. Thus he says that, according to rumors, that Warner Bros. holds DiDio responsible for the high turnover of staff and delays at the level of editorial and publishing plans.

As they point out from THR, it will be necessary to see how this march affects that relaunch that is prepared from the DC Comics universe that is said to restore even more elements removed in the restart that was in 2011, as said in the New York Comic Con last year. We talk about what is said will be titled 5G and will bring great changes to the past, present and future of DC.

Likewise, the clashes between DiDio and Scott Snyder as another factor that have greatly affected his departure. It is said that Snyder wanted to keep his Death Metal plans as far away from 5G as possible, as it is pointed out that Snyder represents the side of DC Comics that thinks that 5G will harm the industry.

Nicky Wheeler-Nicholson, writer, historian and granddaughter of Malcolm Wheeler-Nicholson, founder of the company that would later become DC Comics, National Allied Publications, has come out in response to this news describing “the way he was fired as something brutal and unnecessary for someone who clearly loved comics and contributed to the company for a long time. ”

With the departure of DiDio, Jim Lee becomes the only editor of DC, in addition to still holding his role as creative director of the company, a position he has held since June 2018.

DiDio joined the company in January 2002 as vice president of editing while co-writing Superboy. After almost two decades in the DC house, DiDio reached in 2010 a position of maximum responsibility within DC Comics, as he became co-editor with Jim Lee after the retirement of Paul Levitz. Over the years, DiDio worked as a writer for DC on several occasions, including the current series of 12 issues of "Metal Men".

Via information | THR | Comic Book | Newsarama | Bleeding Cool | Major Malcolm Wheeler-Nicholson Facebook

Pregnant catwoman

This week, the writer Tom king He was advancing his Batman / Catwoman, who just a couple of weeks ago said that we would still have to wait a bit to enjoy it, with a very commented image on Twitter among fans. It is a plane where we see both characters at the top of a building, but as the main protagonist the catwoman pregnancy.

As the most classic fans will know, it is not the first time they have played with an idea of ​​a son of Batman and Catwoman. In the 50s, the couple married and had a daughter named Helena Wayne, who became Huntress, who was a central character in the original continuity of DC Earth-2. That was subsequently restarted, but in 2006 after the Infinite Crisis, it was revealed that Catwoman revealed that she had given birth to a daughter also named Helena. It was dropped that Batman could be the payment, but later it was revealed that the father was Sam Bradley Jr. That girl was, again, the victim of a retcon with New 52 of 2011.

Reunion between Joker and Barbara in Batgirl # 47

We usually ignore the previews in our weekly news summaries, but this time we are facing a very special case because DC Comics will review one of the most chilling confrontations in the history of the comic in “Batgirl # 47”. An already indelible moment in the history of Batman and starring Joker and Barbara Gordon, the original Batgirl.

The advance image of the May comic makes a direct reference to "The Murderous Joke", the 1988 graphic novel by writer Alan Moore and artist Brian Bolland, which includes that moment in which Joker visits Gordon to shoot Barbara. This causes Barbara to be paralyzed from both legs and stop being Batgirl, then become Oracle. As we know, the history of DC Comics has undergone several changes and Barbara has regained the mobility of both legs, regaining her identity as Batgirl.

Strange Adventures trailer

DC has released a trailer for its next miniseries “Strange Adventures” of the Black Label label created by Tom King, Mitch Gerads and Evan ‘Doc’ Shaner, in the form of a style in the universe for the autobiography of the commercial Adam Strange.

The official synopsis of the series is as follows:

Adam Strange is the hero of Rann, a man famous throughout the galaxy for his bravery and honor. After leading their adoptive home to victory in a great planetary war, Adam and his wife Alanna retreat to Earth, where they are met with cheers, awards and parades. But not everything is as happy and pleasant as it seems, since the decisions that Adam made during the battles in Rann once again torment his family and threaten the entire DC Universe. And now an amazing DC hero will have to choose between saving Adam Strange and saving the world.

“Strange Adventures # 1” will leave in the United States on March 4