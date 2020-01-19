 DC Comics Compilation: Event Leviathan announced: Checkmate, Tom King works on a Catwoman special …

Share it:

April's applications star in this week's DC Comics news, with news highlighting as a possible creative change for Catwoman, which will also have a special 80th anniversary with the Joker. It also announces a miniseries continuation of Event Leviathan, or that Mr. Terrific will co-star Strange Adventures.

The writer Paula Sevenbergen and the artist Aneke are the new creative team of "Catwoman" from the number that arrives next April. The duo takes over from writer / artist Joëlle Jones, who launched the series in July 2018. The publisher has not specified the reason for this creative change, nor if Jones is expected to return, as it would not be the first time Jones He is temporarily absent to make room for other guest writers and artists.

This is the description of the first number of this new equipment:

Have you ever seen those pink vans that advertise sexy maids who come to clean your house? Little did you know that these sexy maids are actually part of a secret underground operation in which only Catwoman can break through until she finds the artifact they have stolen. It's leather against lingerie in this epic chase of cats!

After learning last week that Sean Murphy was working on a new series of Catwoman, this week we have also discovered that Tom King works on a special dedicated to the feline character, being now in the middle of writing.

That title of “Helena” that King shares in his image possibly refers to Helena Wayne, and perhaps more specifically, to the version of Helena that appears in “Batman Annual # 2” (2017) as Batwoman. For now we have to wait until we have more details.

Leviathan returns with a miniseries

It hasn't taken long to announce a sequel to “Event Leviathan” after its end. Brian Michael Bendis and Alex Maleev will return for a six number miniseries continuation titled “Event Leviathan: Checkmate” It will start in April. The series brings together several characters from the first miniseries, including Lois Lane and Talia Al Ghul, who form a new version of Checkmate to fight the mysterious Leviathan.

The results of the miniseries of “Event Leviathan” they established a new world order among the spy agencies of the DC Universe, now united under the sole flag of the mysterious Leviathan, which now has agents and acolytes throughout the world. However, there is still doubt about what they are looking for, so the most dangerous spies in all of DC must unite to recover the world from Leviathan before everything is lost.

Green Arrow, The Question, Lois Lane and Talia Al Ghul are the last line of defense against the Leviathans, but there is a secret hero working from the shadows that could mean the difference between victory or defeat for this new version of Checkmate. Who?

Special 80th anniversary of Catwoman and Joker







This April is the 80th anniversary of both Catwoman and Joker, and that is why DC is going to celebrate it with two specials, a one-shot of 100 pages for each one in which great artists and writers work, with appearances of characters from All these decades.

The Joker special will present a series of stories ranging from terror to humor at the hands of the writers: Brian Azzarello, Lee Bermejo, Paul Dini, Denny O'Neil, Scott Snyder, Tom Taylor, Jock, José Luis García-López , Mikel Janín, James Tynion IV, Riley Rossmo, and more. There will also be eight alternative covers:

Alternative cover of the 1940s by Arthur Adams

Alternative cover of the 1950s by David Finch

Alternative cover of the 1960s by Francesco Mattina

Alternative cover of the 1970s by Jim Lee and Scott Williams

Alternative cover of the 1980s by Bill Sienkiewicz

Alternative cover of the 1990s by Gabriele Dell’Otto

Alternative cover of the 2000s by Lee Bermejo

Alternative cover of the 2010s by Jock

As for Catwoman, the main story of the comics will be told by Ed Brubaker and the artist Cameron Stewart, a 12-page story "The art of forcing a lock." There will also be a story about "an exotic cat taxidermist who intends to add Catwoman to his collection." The complete list of writers is: Ed Brubaker, Cameron Stewart, Paul Dini, Ann Nocenti, Adam Hughes, Tom King, Mikel Janín, Mindy Newell, Will Pfeifer, and Emanuela Lupacchino, as well as pinups from Steve Rude, Tula Lotay, Jim Balent, and others. Again there will be eight alternative covers:

Alternative cover of the 1940s by Adam Hughes

Alternative 1950s cover by Travis Charest

Alternative cover of the 1960s by J. Scott Campbell

Alternative cover of the 1970s by Frank Cho

Alternative cover of the 1980s by Stanley "Artgerm" Lau

Alternative cover of the 1990s by Gabriele Dell’otto

Alternative cover of the 2000s by Jim Lee and Scott Williams

Alternative cover of the 2010s by Jeehyung Lee

Mr. Terrific will co-star Strange Adventures

Tom King has also revealed this week that Mr. Terrific is the co-star of the upcoming limited series "Strange Adventures" that he is doing King tweeted the confirmation shortly after the cover of the number 2 was revealed. King has already briefly used Mr. Terrific in the series of events “Heroes in Crisis” (2017-2018), and the hero is currently leading the title of The Terrifics. The launch of Strange Adventures # 1 (of 12) is scheduled for March 4 in the United States.

Strange Adventures, featuring Adam Strange and Mr. Terrific. The search for the truth starts March 2020. pic.twitter.com/lOSNdGa17B – Tom King (@TomKingTK) January 16, 2020

Green Lantern: Legacy Trailer

These days, DC has released a new trailer for “Green Lantern: Legacy”, the new graphic novel for young adults that will explore the story of a new and young Green Lantern that tries to break through after inheriting the power of the power ring of its grandmother

Thirteen-year-old Tai Pham lives in the apartment above her grandmother's shop, where her bedroom is full of sketchbooks and comics. But not even his most imaginative drawings can be compared to the colorful adventure he is about to embark on.

Other headlines:

In addition to the aforementioned, we can highlight as other headlines:

I know a "Joker War" is coming to the pages of "Batman" as the description of # 93 advances, although for the moment many details have been revealed.

as the description of # 93 advances, although for the moment many details have been revealed. DC has announced that the comic “Doom Patrol: Weight of the Worlds # 7” one month is delayed , and instead of arriving on January 29 will have to wait until February 26

, and instead of arriving on January 29 will have to wait until February 26 April's requests also reveal that “The Dreaming”, from the Sandman universe, will be canceled with its # 20 comic, which questions the future plans for the title announced in the New York Comic Con last October. It was said that writer Simon Spurrier and artist Bilquis Evely would leave the title after “The Dreaming # 18”, for the new creative team formed by G. Willow Wilson and Nick Robles take over as of March 19. The requests of March DC told a different story, as Spurrier and Evely remained in the title, and the same goes for The Dreaming # April 20 … except with the addition that is announced as the final number of the series.

