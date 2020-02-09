 DC Comics compilation: a look at the villain Punchline, Generation Zero marks the future of DC and more

Share it:

DC Comics advances the new event that will turn the bullet universe upside down by announcing its comics for free comic book day. Along with this, we have interesting statements by Tom King remembering the great turn he made in the Batman series before his departure, or that other comic in which he works focused on Batman / Catwoman. Continuing with the bat, the editorial leaves us a new look at the new villain Punchline.

The future of DC begins with Generation Zero

DC Comics has revealed this week information about its Free Comic Book Day next May 2 beginning to sow the way of what is coming to the DC universe for this year. The comic is “Generation Zero # 1”, a 32-page number that marks the future of DC through a new seismic event. As they describe it themselves, Generation Zero "He boldly sets the stage for the past, present and future of the DC Universe."

At the moment there are no exact details, but the cover, the work of Francis Manapul, shows Wally West, in his fused form of Doctor Manhattan, running through the multiverse while we see a multitude of different versions of characters, coming from the different time lines.

The comic will include two stories, "Flash Forward: Epilogue", The work of Scott Lobdell and Brett Booth and which will continue the story that they had been telling in the six-series miniseries of Flash Forward; and the adventure “A Brave New World”, which reprints the story of Scott Snyder and Bryan Hitch from “Wonder Woman # 750”, who introduces us to introduces Diana as the first DC superhero while saving Franklin D. Roosevelt from an assassination attempt at the New York World's Fair.

Via information | DC Comics

Details and new look at Punchline

Two weeks ago they advanced a new villain for Batman and now DC Comics formally presents it to us before meeting her in the comics this February. We are talking about Punchline, which will reach the bullet points with the number “Batman # 89” next February 19, although there we will really talk about a simple cameo. Its introduction will occur a week week, in the comic “Year of the Villain: Hell Arisen # 3”. The first arts of these numbers show us that the character will also tend towards clown makeup, which probably leads to good crumbs with Joker.

In this year, Punchline will also play an important role in the history of the “Joker War,” which begins in “Batman # 95”. DC has been hinting that this arc will serve as the "final battle" between the Dark Knight and his ancient nemesis. Unfortunately, we will have to wait until spring to see how this develops. It will also be interesting to see how Harley Quinn reacts to the new Joker girl, and keeping in mind that Harley has allied with Batman and Catwoman, a confrontation seems almost inevitable.

Via information | DC Comics

Tom King didn't want to kill that Batman secondary, but DC intervened

The great event that Tom King left us before leaving Batman's main series, was the decision to kill (SPOILER: select the text to see it) a character as important as Alfred Pennyworth (FIN SPOILER). Apparently, we should not blame King for that decision, it was an imposition that came from above, from DC, because as King reveals, his plan was to save the character with a cliffhanger at the end of the number.

He had a kind of cliffhanger in which (SPOILER: select the text to see it) Alfred (FIN SPOILER), in the end, I was going to perish. And I put it in the script, in plan, of course, we'll solve it later and it won't die. And DC said: ‘No, why won't it be? Why isn't he dead? And I said: ‘Well, because it is (SPOILER: select the text to see it) Alfred (FIN SPOILER) and he has to live forever because he is a fantastic character. And they said: ‘No, no, no, no, he's dead’.

As for the possibility of his return in the future, King releases a "Nothing in the comics is permanent", recognizing that another writer could undo death, something we are used to seeing in the comics, but acknowledges that this turn leads to good new stories, the thing will continue that way until a better idea emerges. In fact it drops that this death will help the events of 5G, that event that is said will come to DC Comics that will serve as a restart.

Via information | Word Balloon | Bleeding cool

Robin's 80th anniversary special is delayed one week

A few days ago, the publisher announced that the Super Spectacular 100 pages dedicated to commemorating the 80th anniversary of Robin suffers a small delay of one week, going from a launch from March 11 to March 18

Tom King talks about Batman / Catwoman

The writer Tom King has also talked about his late series “Batman / Catwoman”, offering new details of the plot and when we could expect to see it.

It's hard to explain what Batman / Catwoman is without revealing everything, ”King explains. This is a 50-year relationship between Batman and Catwoman from the moment they met until the moment they die and what that relationship does to them during all these years. It's huge.

When asked if that means the story would involve a flash-forward into the future, King did not confirm it flatly, but said the series was inspired by his “Batman Annual # 2”, which shows two key moments: the first kiss and the last kiss of Bruce and Selina, as a juxtaposition of their lives.

If you liked that number of Batman, that tone of things, being able to turn back the camera and see a lifetime or how close you can see a moment, that will be.

As for when, that we remember at first it was going to arrive this January and in the news of April it does not appear either, King says that it will still be a little wait.

I've written up to number 4. (Clay Mann) is drawing everything so it's going to be a while … I really think he's the best comic book artist and he's doing the best job of his life.

King also rated Batman / Catwoman as his "Batman: Year One" or "The Return of the Dark Knight", an independent story that is sustained over time.

In the rush to make 85 numbers, doubly sent, I never got to do something as simple and as beautiful as Year One that had four numbers or the Dark Knight's Return, which had four numbers, oversized. A perfect gem of a comic. That's what I try to do with Bat / Cat, so it's something totally different from the main series. It's a romantic comic, but it's about … when you marry a person that couple changes, and you have to find out if that new person you are is compatible with the person you have chosen.

Via information | Word Balloon