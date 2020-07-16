DC Comics: changes ahead for the powerful villain Chemo

Share it:

The relaunch of the Rinascita della DC Comics has been going on for several years now, continuing to deepen many of the most popular characters in the community. In this process there have been radical changes such as those seen in Dark Nights: Metal by Snyder and Capullo which heavily influenced the Metal Men magazine.

There Metal Men maxiseries, according to the authors, it currently stands at two thirds of the entire production, and while on one hand the adventures of Will Magnus and his robots continue, on the other it seems that the fate of a highly appreciated villain, since his first appearance during the Silver Age, both profoundly changed.

In the eighth volume of the series we see Magnus in action with its new Metal Men, a group of robots inspired by animals, and which are named after different gases. Suddenly they become aware of an imminent danger to the city of New York, it is a surprise attack by the Supervillain Chemo.

But it is not the only unexpected thing, in fact, instead of the usual indistinguishable verses Chemo asks the Metal Men not to attack him, and specifies how before he was unable to express himself, saying "I was sleeping in a cell..but then ..something touched my mind. I woke up. When I came back free, I realized I had to fix it. "

Despite Chemo not wanting to fight, Magnus urges his robots not to believe the enemy's words and stop him at any cost. Chemo uses a small amount of its toxin to eliminate enemies easily. The last table of the volume shows larrival of the original Metal Men to continue the clash.

It is not yet clear how Chemo actually managed to speak, and to express such thoughts, but given the various representations over the years, which showed him only as a brute of the DC universe, perhaps this is the perfect opportunity to deepen his background.

Recall that a historic villain has also returned in Catwoman 23, and that with the volume 101 of Batman the Joker War will end.