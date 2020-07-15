DC Comics: Catwoman volume 23 shows the return of a particular villain

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Catwoman, the famous comic book written by the couple Blake Northcott / Sean Murphy, has recently returned to newsstands with volume 23, showing the return of a villain that many of you will have completely removed from memory. The antagonist was in fact introduced in the 1988 New Guardians comic # 2, and from that day he was never mentioned again.

We are talking about Snowflame, a villain that only the greatest fans will remember. The drug lord was allegedly killed after the 32-year clash with the New Guardians, but Northcott and Murphy appear to have long-term plans for the super villain, which has reappeared with a decidedly more inspired design.

Volume 23 of Catwoman sees Selina traveling to Isla Nevada, a tropical island where an auction with many valuables should be held. Selina ends up getting to know the owner of the gala, which turns out to be Snowflame. At the bottom of the article you can take a look at the new villain design. For the uninitiated, remember that Snowflame is a super villain able to exponentially enhance its psycho-physical abilities by taking cocaine.

And what do you think of it? What other villains would you like to see? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! Still on DC comics, we remind you that a few days ago Harley Quinn returned to the newsstands, with a new story written by the Italian Mirka Andolfo.