DC Comics: Batwoman shows off her new costume in Batman Beyond

In volume 43 of Batman Beyond we had seen Batwoman retire due to her father's concerns, but the events that are affecting Terry McGinnis closely, and the threats that will soon affect the entire Bat-Family, have forced Elainna Grayson to return to action, this time with a new costume.

In fact, the super heroine did not have an original costume, since she had to promptly replace the Dark Knight while he was seriously injured, and to do so he wore his costume. But it seems that despite the apprehension of his father Dick, Elainna eventually received a special costume, which deeply recalls the classic colors of Nightwing.

In volume 45 we see the arrival of Damian Wayne and Goliath alongside Terry. The two explain to Batman that the League of Assassins is planning a way to eliminate the Bat-Family, and is looking for them to kill Damian himself, since he is the legitimate son of Bruce Wayne, the original Batman.

When the three are overwhelmed by the numerical superiority of the League of Assassins, Batwoman enters the scene, with her version of the Batman Beyond costume, with an electric blue to replace the red. It seems to him workouts with Barbara Gordon have been incredibly helpful, and Elainna has also managed to convince her father Dick, mayor of New Gotham, to witness his fight.

