DC Comics announces three new Dark Knights spin-offs: Death Metal

Dark Nights: Death Metal, a direct sequel to Dark Nights: Metal by Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo, will hit the market in the coming months. On Tuesday, the DC Comics announced a trio of spin-offs related to the series.

The books – Trinity Crisis, Speed ​​Metal, Multiverse's End – will consist of 48 pages each, and will see Scott Snyder, Joshua Williamson (the author of Flash) and James Tynion IV, currently engaged in the Batman run, writing.

Among the artists, however, there are Francis Manapul and Juan Gedeon. DC Comics gave us a graphic taste of the three spin-offs, revealing the covers, visible at the bottom of the article. The narration will be embedded in the universe of Death Metal, which we remember includes the main series of Snyder and Capullo and two anthologies, Dark Nights: Death Metal: Legends of the Dark Knights and Dark Nights: Death Metal Guide Book.

Trinity Crisis will hit the shelves on September 8th, Speed ​​Metal and Multiverse's End respectively on the 22nd and 29th of the same month.

Below we provide the synopsis of the three spin-offs, let's start with Trinity Crisis:

"With Superman freed from his New Apokolips prison, the classic Trinity formation is back together, ready to go wild for their next date. Wonder Woman, Batman and Superman are empowered to launch an assault on Castle Bat, and this is just the warm up Three walking nightmares are hidden in the depths of the fortress, but these Dark Multiverse versions of Anti-Monitor, Superboy Prime and Darkseid hold the key to humanity's survival. The Justice League must face their old nemesis, but the second round will represent the end for our heroes? "

"It's the endurance race from hell! Set after the events of Dark Nights: Death Metal # 3, the Dark Knight is chasing Wally West and his powers stolen from Dr. Manhattan. Fortunately, Wally did the backup in the form of Barry Allen, Jay Garrick, and Wallace West! It's a landlong and enthralling race through the Wastelands, while the Flash Family tries to stay one step ahead of the Dark Knight and his Knights of Lightning! "

"Perpetua, mother of all existence, has brought down all life and creation in the Multiverse, condensing all beings on a planet: Earth-Prime. In her search for power and dominion, she rules absolutely and totally, using the her sons, the Monitors and Anti-Monitors, as heralds and destroyers, but a group of heroes joined in multiple worlds in a desperate effort to prevent her from destroying all existence: Owlman, President Superman, Iris West, Captain Carrot , Guy Gardner and others choose to take part in a battle they are destined to lose! "

