DC Comics announces the release date of the miniseries on the Joker

The Joker miniseries by Geoff Johns and Jason Fabok, Batman: Three Jokers, finally has a release date. The work will consist of only three volumes and will be available for purchase starting from June 17th. At the bottom of the article you can find Fabok's extraordinary talent, who through his illustrations has perfectly reproduced the madness of the antagonist.

DC Comics has released a brief description of the miniseries, which we leave below:

"After years of waiting, the epic tale has finally arrived: find out why there are three Jokers, and what it means for the ten-year battle between the Dark Knight and the Clown Prince of Crime. In this powerful, exciting story, Batman, Batgirl and Red Hood – all victims of the Joker – work together to solve a mystery unlike anything they have ever faced before!

It is not clear, currently, in which timeline the work will be placed. It is hypothesized to be part of DC Comics' phantom "5G" project, which appears to have undergone a drastic downsizing following the abandonment of the historical editor Dan Didio.

The new editorial line should have inaugurated a real reboot of DC's hottest superheroes – Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Superman – who would be replaced by a group of young people ready to take up their legacy.

The initial plans, however, they seem to veer towards a series of miniseries with an established number of books. This is what Bleeding Cool reports, specifying how At & T and Warner influenced the decision.

Due to the Coronavirus, DC Comics canceled its participation in the March convention. The publisher also confirmed that Lock & Key and Sandman will meet in a crossover.