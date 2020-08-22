Entertainment

DC Comics announces Static Shock: the universe returns with the legendary black hero

August 22, 2020
Maria Rivera
The world of DC Comics has a great variety of comics available. Many are magazines focused on single superheroes like Superman and Batman, others instead on crossovers and other universes. But there are also other universes besides the classic ones that publish or have published through the well-known American publishing house.

Through DC Fandome It was announced, on the occasion of the secret panel, the return of one of these universes that once belonged to the Milestone Comics label. After the announcement of the Gotham Knights video game and the first images of Robert Pattinson as Batman, another panel revealed the arrival of Static Shock.

The universe was presented by five black artists as this one is all about African American superheroes. These champions of justice finally have a launch date: in February 2021 we will review the group formed by Static Shock, Icon, Rocket and Hardware. Also from 12 September there will be an event entitled “Milestone Returns“during which an issue 0 will be digitally published, which will be the gateway to this world for fans who are still fasting on these publications.

The Static Shock universe has a long history which dates back to a few decades ago and was particularly innovative for the time given the variety of characters introduced.

