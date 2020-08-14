Entertainment

DC Comics announces a one-shot on Punchline, drawings by the Italian Mirka Andolfo

August 14, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Volume 92 of Batman introduced a character who, in just a few months, managed to win the hearts of millions of DC fans. Punchline, this is the name of the new antagonist, has been successful enough to convince the publisher to give the green light for a one-shot, edited by James Tynion IV, Sam Johns and Mirka Andolfo and due out in November.

The author commented on the success of his original character stating the following: "Some time ago, when I introduced Punchline to the public, I made it clear that he was not going to be a secondary character. I've always had big plans for her, and while the Joker War is nearing its conclusion, her part in the story is far from over. I can't wait to share this one-shot with you, in which we will expand on his past and lay the foundations for his future. With me there will be the talented Sam Johns and the incredible Mirka Andolfo!".

READ:  Black Clover: Crunchyroll confirms the official return of the anime

At the bottom you can take a look at the cover, in which the girl's face is shown for the first time. Punchline # 1 will chronicle the transformation of young Alexis Kaye into a ruthless killer, and will be available in North America on November 10th.

What do you think of it? Are you interested? Let us know with a comment in the box below! In case you are supporters of the work of Tynion then, you can not really miss the latest news on the new character he created, the new antihero Ghost Maker.

