DC Comics announces a new Harley Quinn series

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

In the past few hours, the DC Comics he announced Harley Quinn: Black + White + Red, a new series on the character belonging to the Digital First editorial line. It is an anthology of fourteen chapters, each of which contains an autonomous story.

Also, as the title suggests, each chapter will feature a black and white hue, with red it will play a fundamental role in the stories. The series will kick off with "Harleen: Red", a story set in the world of the miniseries Stjepan Šejić. Written and designed by the Croatian artist, with the lettering by Gabriela Downie, the first chapter is currently available on Amazon, Comixology, Amazon Kindle, Apple Books.

The future releases of Harley Quinn: Black + White + Red will see involvement of several illustrious brands, including the co-creator of the character Paul Dini, the creative team composed of Amanda Conner, Jimmy Palmiotti, Chard Hardin, Saladin Ahmed, Javier Rodriguez, Tim Seeley, Juan Ferreyra, Erica Henderson and Daniel Kibblesmith.

The DC Comics executive director, Mark Doyle, spent the following words on the project:

"This is such an interesting series, with a killer artistic sector. Senior editor Chris Conroy had the idea of ​​referring to the classic Batman series: Black & White, but with the character of Harley, to shape that irreverent atmosphere and easygoing that only she can guarantee, and DC Digital First seemed the perfect format to tell these stories. "

DC Costantine: Comic book series arrives from one of the creators of The Boys. DC Comics: Joker takes on the role of Batman for its 80th anniversary.