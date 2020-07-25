Entertainment

DC Comics: announced the next big Endless Winter event

July 25, 2020
Maria Rivera
The famous American publishing house DC Comics has announced the next big event that will also involve characters such as Perpetua, the Batman that laughs, and all the alternative versions of the Dark Knight, appeared in Dark Nights: Death Metal.

Although the announcement of the event occurred only through the sharing by DC of the image you find at the bottom of the page, it is plausible to think that, being a direct sequel to the events seen in Death Metal, among the authors we will find Scott Snyder and perhaps it will be Greg Capullo to take care of the drawings.

In addition, from the poster shown, in addition to the release, scheduled for the month of December, it is immediately understood that there will be ice, and this certainly makes you think of all the villains known so far on the pages of the newspapers dedicated to Batman related to this element, for example Captain Cold, Killer Frost, Mr. Freeze.

We do not know yet how much resonance Endless Winter will have throughout the DC universe, and especially if other superheroes besides the Hooded Crusader are involved, but it will surely accompany us for several months, and perhaps show us new details about the Dark Multiverse.

Recall that Batman recently got a new costume for the conclusion of Joker War, and that in the pages of Batgirl we have seen an unexpected sacrifice.

