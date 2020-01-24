DC Comics and Puma announce a pair of Birds of Prey shoes

Share it:

The superhero cinema is very present today. And at this point it has already crossed the screens, until reaching our day to day with products of all kinds. For example, with practical and sporting merchandising such as the original shoes that DC Comics and Puma have announced through the artist Jen Bartel. Basically, some shoes based on Birds of prey and the fantastic emancipation of Harley Quinn, the movie that opens on February 7, 2020.

As you can see in the video corresponding to the tweet above, the shoes have a unique, exclusive and spectacular desasapland. Without a doubt, very much in line with the rest of the art that we have been seeing with respect to the film. In any case, these shoes are full of details that we review below.

From lthe cautionary cords reflecting Harley's jacket until the "Good night" in the eyelashes, the rainbow colored soles and the holographic strip they incorporate. At the moment it is unknown when they will be officially launched, but in the meantime you can more closely appreciate the art of the box through the following tweet.

On the other hand, remember that these are not the first shoes that artist Jen Bartel prepares for the premiere of superhero movies. In the past we have already witnessed other great works such as shoes based on Thanos or Captain Marvel.

Birds of prey and the fantastic emancipation of Harley Quinn will hit theaters on February 7, 2020. And he will tell us the story of a team formed by Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), Hunter ( Mary Elizabeth Winstead), Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez) and Cassandra Cain (Ella Jay Basco) in their fight to defeat Roman Sionis in Gotham City.

