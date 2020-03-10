DC Comics: A Wonder Woman statue reaches Leicester Square

Share it:

After placing a Batman statue in Leicester Square, the DC Comics he continued in the wake of the "Scenes in The Square" project by installing an idol of Wonder Woman in the same London neighborhood.

The two characters are experiencing a particularly intense period from a cinematographic point of view. On the one hand, work continues on the Dark Knight reboot by Matt Reevs, on the other the DC heroine will land on the big screen during this summer con Wonder Woman 1984.

The statue depicts the heroine with her inseparable weapon, the Lasso of Truth, which lights up at night giving off a golden glow.

The actress who plays the character, Gal Gadot, told Comicbook.com about the strong emotional involvement with the new feature film:

"For an actor to be starred in a film is always a very strange thing, because you are very critical of yourself and rather nervous; all you see is you, and I must say that the first time I saw Wonder Woman 1984, and it is was the first version, the first version of the director, I forgot it was me and that I had taken part in it, even though I shot the whole film and read the script a million times, and that we made and filmed it for eight whole months. See all the pieces of the puzzle coming together and this huge, big one … I called Patty crying. I had an even stronger reaction than the first movie. "

