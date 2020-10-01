DC Comics: A surprise death arrives in the first annual Batman / Superman volume

The rivalry between Batman and Superman is a fairly recurring theme in stories involving the two prominent superheroes of the DC Comics . Their completely different approach has often led them to argue, and a recent story published in Batman / Superman Annual # 1 showed us a direct but quite outlandish confrontation.

We know the only thing that could saving the Dark Knight from sound defeat is the strategy, although the Last Son of Krypton has been accustomed for years to facing enemies of the caliber of Lex Luthor, and consequently also responding to well-elaborated plans.

The first annual volume of the new Batman / Superman series, completely detached from the events of the continuity of the regular series, showed us mainly short stories told by the Bat-Myth and Mister Mxyzptlk, who manage to somehow manipulate the actions of their respective superheroes. For those who are not aware of these names, it is enough to know that they are very powerful goblins, able to act on the surrounding world through magic, and have clashed several times to show which is the best among their arch enemies, Batman and Superman in fact.

The volume opens with the story “Superman: What happened to the Man who destroyed everything?“, clear reference to the famous story signed by Alan Moore, which shows us the reaction of the Justice League to the end of the multiverse. Bat-Myth brings in a very confused Superman, and to everyone’s surprise Mr. Terrific discovers that it is Clark himself. Kent the anomaly that is causing the collapse of space-time.

Among the first victims of this calamity are several members of the Bat-Family, and the Dark Knight decides to end this by killing Superman, with particularly exaggerated equipment, we see weapons containing the energy of a Red Sun, magical armor, even a formula that transforms Bruce Wayne into Doomsday and as if that were not enough a Kryptonite tank.

However, one of the final tables of the story, which you find at the bottom, shows a surprise weapon. “The solar satellites launched years ago had only one function … to turn our Sun from yellow to red. You are now a human.” Lying high in the sky, there is no hope for both heroes of survival, especially now that Clark has been stripped of his powers, elhe story ends with a “Batman Wins”.

Lying high in the sky, there is no hope for both heroes of survival, especially now that Clark has been stripped of his powers, elhe story ends with a "Batman Wins".