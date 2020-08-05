DC Comics: A new and dangerous character debuts in the Joker War

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The conclusion of the Joker War, the event that shocked the life of the Dark Knight, is getting closer, and soon we will see an epic battle between Batman and his nemesis par excellence, Joker. To make it more frenetic and excited, a new character has been introduced that is silently eliminating many of the Joker's henchmen.

In Batman volume 96 we discovered that Bruce Wayne remained unconscious for 3 days, following the attack suffered by Punchline. We then see Harley Quinn, who survived the clash with Punchline, explain that Joker managed to conquer the entire Gotham in those three days. But there is worse, in fact now criminals in the service of the Prince of Crime are equipped with somewhat sophisticated equipment, and can easily terrify citizens.

With the absence of Batman and the negligence of the police department, we see a new "hero" coming on the scene, Clownhunter. Introduced in a single page, which you find reported at the bottom, the new character has an extravagant design, with an ostentatious red crest, and uses as a weapon a baseball bat, specially modified with a Batarang on the final part.

As explained by the current author of the Batman regular series, James Tynion IV, Clownhunter was conceived as a way to make readers understand the tragic situation in Gotham City, and like a boy, who has always admired Batman, can react and try to change things.

Recall that Batman got a new costume in Joker War, and that we also saw an unexpected sacrifice on the Batgirl pages.