DC Comics: a historical Catwoman costume is back, look at it

Selina Kyle has always been one of the most controversial and interesting characters in the universe DC Comics , and the new magazine dedicated to her is trying to deepen many sides of Catwoman, while maintaining particular attention for what has been the past of the thief.

The 23rd volume of the Catwoman series, written by Blake Northcott and Sean Murphy, with drawings by Cian Tomey, saw in fact the return of the costume seen in the historic Batman: The Animated Series, aired in the first half of the 90s. Since the story presented in the volume consists of only two parts, it is not yet clear if we will see Selina wearing this iconic costume again, which you can see at the bottom of the page.

Northcott commented on the choice in the following words "It's definitely a big throwback for Selina from different points of view. Sean had these incredible ideas to give the character a classic outfit but with a modern touch, taken precisely from Batman TAS, and placing it in a very particular environment, the jungle. Once these things were established I went to explore the origins of Selina. She was born as an antagonist and diamond thief, but the levels of complexity came later. Millions of Top 100 Heroes and Top 100 Villains have been released and she has always appeared in both! Its duality is the most interesting aspect to consider and analyze. "

The current series of Catwoman, which began in 2018, has revisited many of the character's iconic costumes in a modern way, while also offering novelties for the thief's suits. Recall that Batman The Animated Series will soon be a comic, and that DC Comics seems to want to replace Superman.