 DC Animated Universe Movies Timeline

One month after the arrival of the animated film Justice League Dark: Apokolips War, which will be the closure for this stage of DC Animation, it is convenient to review the more than fourteen installments that make up this superhero saga, especially since many of you ask us about it with standard questions, Which are part of the same continuity? What is the first of all?

We've had animated DC movies for years, but in 2013 a tipping point was reached with the movie Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox, which brought a new starting point, just like in the comics. Since that film, stories from yesterday and today from the mythology of DC Comics have been adapted in the form of animation, at the same time as new characters were introduced that had never set foot on the animated terrain. Everything, for the first time, within the same continuity. However, not all films released since 2013 are part of the continuity. There are some that remain as independent stories ("Batman: The Killing Joke", Justice League vs. the Fatal Five ”…)

The following timeline is in movie release order, offering a brief summary of events of it, as well as a list of the characters they introduce, so you can catch up, or even start this universe.

We advise of some major spoilers from some movies.

Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox (2013), directed by Jay Oliva

Adapted story: Flashpoint (2011) of Geoff Johns Y Andy Kubert

The story begins with a prologue where we see a small Barry Allen / Flash and his mother Nora Stranded in the desert, while they are there a frustrated Barry is advised by his mother about the impossible thing to change or expect everyone to act in the same way saying the following words "Accept the things you can't change, change the things you can, and have the wisdom to recognize the difference."

This opening sequence ends with little Barry arriving at his home only to witness the crime scene of his mother's murder. We move several decades into the future where we see Barry become Flash. After a brief fight against the villains Reverse flash, The Rogues and the League of Justice At the Central City Museum, Barry awakens in a new world where all of the events that the Scarlet Sprinter changed just a little, but enough to turn the entire DC Universe upside down as we know it.

In this new timeline Atlantis and Themyscira are in a fierce war led by Aquaman Y Wonder woman which have brought half the world to the brink of final judgment. It will depend on Flash in the company of a Thomas wayne-Bruce's father who is the Batman of this new timeline- and Cyborg undertake a race against time and discover who was the cause from this crisis to save everything they have fought for.

Notable appearances:

Pre-Flashpoint Heroes: Flash / Barry Allen, Justice League- Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg, Green Lantern (Hal Jordan), Captain Atom, Iris West, Nora Allen.

Flash / Barry Allen, Justice League- Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg, Green Lantern (Hal Jordan), Captain Atom, Iris West, Nora Allen. Flashpoint: Thomas Wayne: Batman, Cyborg, Captain Thunder / Shazam (Billy Batson, Freedie Freeman, Pedro Peña, Mary Batson, Darla Dudley and Eugene Choi), Drifter, Etrigan, The Devil, Lois Lane, Steve Trevor, Lex Luthor, Slade Wilson / Deathstroke, Ocean Master / Orm Marius, Black Manta, Persephone, Artemis, Mera.

Thomas Wayne: Batman, Cyborg, Captain Thunder / Shazam (Billy Batson, Freedie Freeman, Pedro Peña, Mary Batson, Darla Dudley and Eugene Choi), Drifter, Etrigan, The Devil, Lois Lane, Steve Trevor, Lex Luthor, Slade Wilson / Deathstroke, Ocean Master / Orm Marius, Black Manta, Persephone, Artemis, Mera. Antagonists: Emperor Aquaman, Wonder Woman and Reverse Flash.

Emperor Aquaman, Wonder Woman and Reverse Flash. Secondary: The Rogues: Captain Cold, Heat Wave, Mirror Master, Captain Boomerang, The Top.

The Rogues: Captain Cold, Heat Wave, Mirror Master, Captain Boomerang, The Top. Cameos: Martha Wayne / Joker, Aqualad / Garth, Jackson Hyde / Kaldur´ahm, Tula, Clayface, Icicle II, General Sam Lane, Abin Sur, parademons (Post-Credits Scene)

Martha Wayne / Joker, Aqualad / Garth, Jackson Hyde / Kaldur´ahm, Tula, Clayface, Icicle II, General Sam Lane, Abin Sur, parademons (Post-Credits Scene) Notable voices: Michael B Jordan ("Black Panther ”/” Fant4stic ”) as Cyborg, Ron Perlman (Hellboy) as Deathstroke, Cary Elwes ("Saw: The Game of Fear") as Aquaman, Nathan fillion ("Serenity") as Hal Jordan

Justice League: War (2014), directed by Jay Oliva

Adapted story: Justice League: Origin (2011) by Geoff Johns and Jim Lee

At the end of "The Flashpoint Paradox" the door opens to a new DC universe, because it marks the starting point of a new continuity in the movies. "Justice League War" is the beginning of that universe to see in it how the seven most powerful heroes meet to face an imminent threat from the darkest heart of the universe.

Gathered together to face the threat of Darkseid and his legions of Parademons, Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Flash, Green Lantern / Hal Jordan, Shazam and the newly introduced Victor Stone / Cyborg They will join forces to stop the dangerous invasion looming over the planet.

The film ends with the Justice League (or Super-Seven that the name that Shazam proposes) united and officially consolidating itself as a group before the world. In addition we have a post-credit scene in which we see Orm emerge from the depths of the ocean with his dead father in his arms and vowing revenge against the surface.

Notable appearances:

First appearances: Darkseid, DeSaad, Thomas Morrow, Silas Stone.

Darkseid, DeSaad, Thomas Morrow, Silas Stone. Cameos: Virgil Hawkins / Static Shock, Freddie Freeman, Darla Dudley, Orm Marius / Ocean Master (Post-Credits Scene)

Virgil Hawkins / Static Shock, Freddie Freeman, Darla Dudley, Orm Marius / Ocean Master (Post-Credits Scene) Notable voices: Sean Astin ("Stranger Things,") as Shazam, Ioan Gruffud ( "Fantastic Four") as Thomas Morrow, Alan Tudyk ("Doom Patrol") as Superman, Michelle Monaghan (Mission Impossible- Fallout) as Wonder Woman, Shemar Moore (Criminal Minds") Y Jason O´Mara ("Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. ”) as Batman.

Son of Batman (2014), directed by Ethan Spaulding

Adapted from the story arc of Batman and Son from 2006 Grant Morrison and Andy Kubert

Batman / Bruce Wayne's life will take a dramatic turn when Thalia Al Ghul present the Dark Knight to his illegitimate son Damian, heir to the demon and next leader of the deadly organization the League of Assassins.

Batman's life will not only be revolutionized by the arrival of the cocky Damian, he will also have a face to face with the lethal Exterminator: Deathstroke, which seeks to seize the place of Ra’s Al Ghul. To that end, the villain throws an attack of global proportions which will put Gotham's Crusader and his allies in check as they must learn to work with newcomer Damian, who will assume the mantle of Robin.

Notable appearances:

First appearances: Alfred Pennyworth, Dick Grayson / Nightwing, Damian Wayne, Talia Al Ghul, Ra´Al Ghul, Kirk Langstronm, James Gordon, Francine Langstrom, Killer Croc / Waylon Jones, Ubu.

Alfred Pennyworth, Dick Grayson / Nightwing, Damian Wayne, Talia Al Ghul, Ra´Al Ghul, Kirk Langstronm, James Gordon, Francine Langstrom, Killer Croc / Waylon Jones, Ubu. Cameos: Joker,

Joker, Voices: Notable: Morena Baccarin (Gotham Deadpool) as Thalia Al Ghul, Sean Maher (Firefly) as Dick Grayson / Nightwing

Justice League: Throne of Atlantis (2015), directed by Ethan Spaulding

Adaptation of the story arc of Justice League “Throne of Atlantis” by Geoff Johns, Ivan Reis and Paul Pelletier from 2012 to 2013

Having repelled Darkseid's forces off Earth, the next Justice League challenge will come from the depths of the ocean in the form of the mighty kingdom of Atlantiswhich led by the tyrannical and power hungry Orm / Ocean Master who will seek revenge against the inhabitants of the surface for having caused the collateral death of his father after the events of Justice League War.

The Justice League will require not only their united power, but also the help of the Atlantean and human hybrid. Arthur Curry / Aquaman, who will have to assume his role as the bridge between the world of the deep and the surface. Arthur shall help put an end to the explosive war looming, but to do so you will first have to reconcile with yourself and your origins to take on your role not only as the hero of the League but also as the protector of the ocean: Aquaman.

Notable appearances:

First apparition : Arthur Curry / Aquaman, Mera, Ocean Master, Reina Atlanna, Black Manta, Lois Lane, Jimmy Olsen, General Sam Lane, Dr. Stephen Shin.

Arthur Curry / Aquaman, Mera, Ocean Master, Reina Atlanna, Black Manta, Lois Lane, Jimmy Olsen, General Sam Lane, Dr. Stephen Shin. Cameos: John Henry Irons

John Henry Irons Notable voices: Matt Lanter ("Star Wars: The Clone Wars") as Arthur Curry, Sam Witwer ("Smallville", "Supergirl") as Orm / Ocean Master, Rosario Dawson ("Daredevil, "Sin City") as Wonder Woman, Jerry O'Connell ("Piranha 3-D", "Jerry Maguire") as Superman.

Short film Nightwing and Robin (2018)

In this prelude to the next film Dick Grayson and Damian Wayne face the Scarecrow and his thugs as a silent presence awaits in the shadows.

Batman vs. Robin (2015), directed by Jay Oliva

Partially based on"Batman: The Night Of The Owls", published from 2012 to 2013, of Scott Snyder Y Greg Capullo.

After a fight between Bruce and Damian about the dark knight's rule not to kill, The friction between father and son will be exploited by a group hidden in the shadows to attract the young Robin to his side with results that will put both Gotham's bat and his young companion in a dangerous situation.

This sinister and fearsome organization is a legend that has passed down through many generations for Gotham City, a secret and powerful society that has pulled the strings of the elite of the great city and those who seek to seize it: The Court of Owls and his lethal agents, the heels.

Notable appearances:

First appearances : The Court of Owls, Talon, Anton Schott / The Dollmaker.

: The Court of Owls, Talon, Anton Schott / The Dollmaker. Cameos: Koriand´r / Starfire, Kate Kane / Batwoman

Koriand´r / Starfire, Kate Kane / Batwoman Notable voices: Kevin Conroy ("Batman: The Animated Series", "Justice League") as Thomas Wayne, "Weird Al" Yankovick ("The Simpsons" "Teen Titans Go!) as Anton Schott / The Dollmaker.

Batman: Bad Blood (2016), directed by Jay Oliva

Original story of J.M De Matteis ("Superman Red Son" "Justice League") derived from the stage of Grant Morrison, mainly the story arcs of "Leviathan".

A couple of years after the events of "Batman Vs Robin", after the disappearance of Batman, Damian Wayne will have to face his greatest challenge yet to find his father. He and Dick Grayson will join Kate Kane / Batwoman Y Luke Fox / Batwing to fight a battle against Thalia Al Ghul Y Leviathan, the new organization led by the daughter of the devil who will execute a master plan that will endanger the world.

Notable appearances:

First appearances: Kate Kane / Batwoman, Luke Fox / Batwing, Lucius Fox, Renee Montoya, Black Mask, Jervis Tetch / Mad Hatter, Noah Kuttler / Calculator, Killer Moth, Colonel Jacob Kane, Firefly, Executioner, Blockbuster, Tusk, Hellhound

Kate Kane / Batwoman, Luke Fox / Batwing, Lucius Fox, Renee Montoya, Black Mask, Jervis Tetch / Mad Hatter, Noah Kuttler / Calculator, Killer Moth, Colonel Jacob Kane, Firefly, Executioner, Blockbuster, Tusk, Hellhound Cameos: Barbara Gordon / Batgirl, Oswlad Cobblepott / The Penguin

Barbara Gordon / Batgirl, Oswlad Cobblepott / The Penguin Notable voices: Yvonee Strahovsky ("Dexter") as Kate Kane / Batwoman

Justice League vs. Teen Titans (2016), directed by Sam Liu

Original story by Bryan Q Miller ( Smallville) Y Alan Burnett ("Batman: Mask of Phantom").

After defeating the Legion of Doom, Batman decides that Damian you need to learn discipline from the hands of your peers, so he instructs Dick Grayson to take him to the Titans: Raven, Beast Boy, Blue Beetle led by Starfire / Koriand´r, Nightwing's partner.

As the Titans deal with newcomer Damian, Raven's inner demons will manifest in the form of the infernal interdimensional demon Triggon, Raven's father, who seeks to use his daughter as a door to invade the earth plane.

Notable appearances:

First appearances: Starfire / Koriand´r, Rachel Roth / Raven, Garfield Logan / Beast Boy, Jaime Reyes / Blue Beetle, Triggon, Toyman, Weather Wizard, Solomon Grundy, Atomic Skull.

Starfire / Koriand´r, Rachel Roth / Raven, Garfield Logan / Beast Boy, Jaime Reyes / Blue Beetle, Triggon, Toyman, Weather Wizard, Solomon Grundy, Atomic Skull. Cameos: Terra / Tara Markov

Terra / Tara Markov Notable voices: Taissa Farmiga ( "The Nun") as Raven, John Bernthal ("The Punisher", "The Walking Dead") as Triggon

Justice League Dark (2017), directed by Jay Oliva

Original plot of J.M. DeMatteis Y Ernie albatcker ("Ben 10").

A chain of strange deaths puts the Justice League in a bind, so Batman will have to go to the exorcist and major trickster, John Constantine who in turn will gather a group of individuals linked to magic and the paranormal to face a dangerous supernatural threat that promises to unleash darkness on Earth.

Notable appearances:

First appearances: John Constantine, Zatanna Zatara, Boston Brand Deadman, Jason Blood / Etrigan the Demon, Dr. Alec Holland / Swamp Thing, Black Orchid, Felix Faust, Destiny, Ritchie Simpson, Merlin the Magician, John Stewart / Green Lantern.

John Constantine, Zatanna Zatara, Boston Brand Deadman, Jason Blood / Etrigan the Demon, Dr. Alec Holland / Swamp Thing, Black Orchid, Felix Faust, Destiny, Ritchie Simpson, Merlin the Magician, John Stewart / Green Lantern. Cameos: Martian Manhunter / J´onn J´onzz, Hawkman / Carter Hall, Hawkgirl / Shayera Hall

Martian Manhunter / J´onn J´onzz, Hawkman / Carter Hall, Hawkgirl / Shayera Hall Notable voices: Matt Ryan ( "Constantine" "DC's Legends of Tomorrow") as John Constantine, Alfred Molina ("Spider-man 2") as Destiny, Camilla Luddington ( "Tomb Raider" 2013) as Zatanna.

Teen Titans: The Judas Contract (2017), directed by Sam Liu

Adaptation of the story "The Judas Contract ” from Marv Wolfman and George Pérez ( "Crisis on Infinite Earths") from 1984.

The Titans will face their most critical moment when one of their members reveals himself as a traitor who put the entire team at the mercy of the enemy. At the same time that they will have to face the Machiavellian plans of Brother blood Y H.I.V.E., who have hired the services of Deathstroke to launch an attack on the Titans in addition to seeking revenge against Damian Wayne for his latest loss.

Notable appearances:

First appearances : Tara Markov / Terra, Sebastian Blood / Brother Blood, Mother Mayhem, H.I.V.E.

: Tara Markov / Terra, Sebastian Blood / Brother Blood, Mother Mayhem, H.I.V.E. Flashback: Karen Beecher / Bumblebee, Wally West / Kid Flash, Roy Harper / Arsenal

Karen Beecher / Bumblebee, Wally West / Kid Flash, Roy Harper / Arsenal Cameos : Traci Thirteen / Traci 13, Wonder Girl / Donna Troy, the director Kevin Smith Like the same

: Traci Thirteen / Traci 13, Wonder Girl / Donna Troy, the director Like the same Notable voices: Christina Ricci ( "The Addams Family") as Tara Markov / Terra, Greg Henry ( "Black Lightning") as Sebastian Blood / Brother Blood.

* The Titans of the Animated DC Universe feature a share in the crossover movie Teen Titans Go! vs Teen Titans ”, which is out of continuity.

Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay (2018), directed by Sam Liu

Original story of Allan Burnet ("Batman: The Animated Series").

When the Director of Intelligence Amanda Waller is diagnosed with a terminal illness that will bring together Special Force X better known as Suicide Squad to find a mysterious and mystical object that will prevent her from going to hell after her death thus achieving eternal salvation.

The Squadron's mission will be compromised when the target fall into the crosshairs of several villains among them, the inmortal Vandal Savage And your daughter Scandal; as well as Reverse flash, who, using the Speed-Force, managed to escape from the timeline of ‘Flashpoint’, the result: a fierce fight of villains against villains where Only the strongest can survive.

Notable appearances:

First appearances: Floyd Lawton / Deadshot, Amanda Waller, Ben Turner / Bronze Tiger, George Harkness / Captain Boomerang, Harleen Quinzell / Harley Quinn, Crystal Frost / Killer Frost. Sameer Park / Copperhead.

Floyd Lawton / Deadshot, Amanda Waller, Ben Turner / Bronze Tiger, George Harkness / Captain Boomerang, Harleen Quinzell / Harley Quinn, Crystal Frost / Killer Frost. Sameer Park / Copperhead. Antagonists : Vandal Savage, Werner Zyttle / Conde Vertigo, Scandal Savage, Punch, Knock Out, Steel Maxun / Doctor Fate, Siobhan Smythe / Silver Banshee, Jewelee, Lazlo Valentin / Professor Pyg, Blockbuster, Tobias Whale, Black Manta

: Vandal Savage, Werner Zyttle / Conde Vertigo, Scandal Savage, Punch, Knock Out, Steel Maxun / Doctor Fate, Siobhan Smythe / Silver Banshee, Jewelee, Lazlo Valentin / Professor Pyg, Blockbuster, Tobias Whale, Black Manta Cameos: Harvey Dent / Two Faces, Batman / Thomas Wayne

Harvey Dent / Two Faces, Batman / Thomas Wayne Notable voices: Tara Strong ( Teen Titans) as Harley Quinn, Lian McIntyre ( "The Flash") as Captain Boomerang, Dania Ramirez ( "Heroes" ´ "X-men: The Last Stand") as Scandal Savage.

* Batman: Assault on Arkham (2014) which also stars Suicide Squad is not within the animated DC Universe because it belongs to the video game franchise Batman Arkham.

The Death of Superman (2018), directed by Sam Liu

Adapted story "The Death of Superman" from 1993 by Dan Jurgens, Roger Stern and Jerry Ordway; written by Peter J. Tomasi ( "Super Sons")

The Last Son of Krypton faces his ultimate challenge when faced with the monstrous and ruthless Doomsday in a tremendous battle that will shake the entire planet. The Man of Steel will not only have to fight for the world but also for all those he loves most in combat in which no one will be victorious.

Notable appearances:

First appearances : Doomsday, Bruno Mannheim, Davney Donovan, Jonathan and Martha Ken, Hank Henshaw, Bibbo Bikowski, Mercy Graves, Cat Grant, Dan Turpin, Maggie Sawyer, Jimmy Olsen, Steve Lombard, John Henry Irons, Dra. Janeth Klyburn, Terry Henshaw.

: Doomsday, Bruno Mannheim, Davney Donovan, Jonathan and Martha Ken, Hank Henshaw, Bibbo Bikowski, Mercy Graves, Cat Grant, Dan Turpin, Maggie Sawyer, Jimmy Olsen, Steve Lombard, John Henry Irons, Dra. Janeth Klyburn, Terry Henshaw. Cameos: Superboy, The Eradicator, Cyborg Superman, Kate Kane / Batwoman, Damian Wayne / Robin, Ace the Bat-hound, Alfred Pennyworth, Mera

Superboy, The Eradicator, Cyborg Superman, Kate Kane / Batwoman, Damian Wayne / Robin, Ace the Bat-hound, Alfred Pennyworth, Mera Notable voices: Rainn Wilson ( "The Office") as Lex Luthor, Rebecca Romijn ("X-men") as Lois Lane, You think Williams ("Black Lightning") as John Henry Irons / Steel.

Constantine: City of Demons (2018), directed by Dough Murphy

Adapted story John Constantine, Hellblazer: All His Engines" from Mike Carey Y Leonardo Manco 2005, screenplay by J.M De Matteis.

The older exorcist will be called into action by his old friend Chass Chandler to save your daughter's life Trishwho has entered a trance imposed by a ruthless demonic entity, which will seek to use Constantine for his own purposes thus taking him to explore the dark and hellish side of the city Los Angeles, California

It will be up to the Liverpool bastard to atone for his own sins to confront his demons, both personal and from his own past to save the soul of his friend's daughter and perhaps his own.

Clarification: Constantine: City of Demons, was originally released as a web mini-series by CW Seed Y Blue Ribbon Content, has in its credits with Greg Berlanti (Arrow) Y David S. Goyer ( "Man of Steel"), the latter was involved in the 2014 series of "Constantine" from NBC. J.M De Matteis, screenwriter of the film has mentioned that it is a spin-off of Justice League Dark and tangentially derived from Arrowverse also performed by Matt Ryan.

Notable appearances:

First appearances: Chass Chandler, Asa The Healer / Nightmare Nurse, Renne Chandler and Trish Chandler, Beroul and Nergal.

Chass Chandler, Asa The Healer / Nightmare Nurse, Renne Chandler and Trish Chandler, Beroul and Nergal. Notable voices: Laura Bailey ( "Marvel Anime: X-men") Jim Meskimen ( Justice League: Crisis on Two Earths) as Beroul / Nergal

Reign of the Supermen (2019), directed by Sam Liu

Adaptation of the story arc "Reing Of The Superman" from 1993 Roger Stern, Dan Jurgens and Gerard Jones.

After the fall of the Last Son of Krypton with the 2018 movie, four mysterious individuals they appear before the public to appropriate the title of the new Metropolis champion. They are: Cyborg, Superboy, The Eradicator and Steel, who, in their own way, will dictate their own justice over the city of tomorrow and the Earth, but when a threat in the shadows take advantage of the confusion to attack to the world only the true Superman can rise up again and define who is the real man of steel.

Notable appearances:

First appearances: Kon-El / Conner Kent / Superboy, G. Gordon Godfrey, Ron Troupe, Hank Henshaw / Cyborg Superman, Eradicator, Kelex, the Kryptonian robot.

Kon-El / Conner Kent / Superboy, G. Gordon Godfrey, Ron Troupe, Hank Henshaw / Cyborg Superman, Eradicator, Kelex, the Kryptonian robot. Notable voices: Cameron Monaghan ( Gotham) as Superboy / Conner Kent, Tony Todd ( "Final Destination") as Darkseid, Patrick Fabian ( Better Call Saul) as Hank Henshaw.

Batman: Hush (2019), directed by Justin Copeland

Story adapted from the comic book story arc "Batman: Hush" from 2002 to 2003 by Jeph Loeb and Jim Lee.

The relationship between Bruce Wayne and Selina Kyle / Catwoman will hit rock bottom as they both fight to survive coordinated attacks by Gotham City's most dangerous criminals led by the enigmatic Hush whose main objective is to take revenge against the Dark Knight no matter who stands in his way.

Notable appearances:

First appearances: Selina Kyle / Catwoman, Thomas Elliot, Barbara Gordon / Batgirl, Edward Nygma / Enigma / The Riddle, Clayface, Bane, Jonathan Crane / The Scarecrow, Pamela Isley / Poison Ivy, The Joker.

Selina Kyle / Catwoman, Thomas Elliot, Barbara Gordon / Batgirl, Edward Nygma / Enigma / The Riddle, Clayface, Bane, Jonathan Crane / The Scarecrow, Pamela Isley / Poison Ivy, The Joker. Cameos: Mr. Freeze, Lady Shiva, Amanda Waller, Harvey Dent / Dos Caras.

Mr. Freeze, Lady Shiva, Amanda Waller, Harvey Dent / Dos Caras. Notable voices: Jennifer Morrison ( Once Upon Time) as Selina Kyle / Catwoman, Peyton List ( Smallville "The Flash") as Pamela Isley / Poison Ivy, Maury Sterling ( Homeland).

Wonder Woman: Bloodlines (2019), directed by Sam Liu

Original premise that combines elements of the works of George Perez from the eighties and Greg Rucka in the Rebirth stage.

The Amazon Princess and her allies venture out on their most dangerous mission when the group of villains known as Villainy Inc. threaten release a calamity that will put you at risk both the world of men and the paradise island of Themyscira. Only love and compassion they will be the only convictions that will lead Wonder Woman to conquer the maximum victory.

Notable appearances:

First appearances: Etta Candy, Reina Hyppolita, Vannessa Kapattelis / Silver Swann, Julia Kappatelis, Veronica Cale, Ferdinand the Minotaur.

Etta Candy, Reina Hyppolita, Vannessa Kapattelis / Silver Swann, Julia Kappatelis, Veronica Cale, Ferdinand the Minotaur. Antagonists: Dr. Poison, Dr. Cyber, Cheetah, Giganta, Medusa

Dr. Poison, Dr. Cyber, Cheetah, Giganta, Medusa Notable voices: Rosario Dawson ( "Daredevil", "Luke Cage") as Diana Prince / Wonder Woman, Jeffrey Donovan (Burn Notice) as Steve Trevor, Marie Avgeroupoulus ( "The 100") as Vanessa Kappatelis / Silver Swann, Adrienne C. Moore ( "Orange Is The New Black") as Etta Candy, Constance Zimmer ("Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D ”.) as Veronica Cale.

Justice League Dark: Apokolips War (2020), directed by Matt Peters and Christina Sotta

Release date: May 4, 2020.

Freely adapted from the story arc Justice League: The Darkseid War by Geoff Johns Y Jason Fabook

The mother of all battles will be fought here after the Justice League launches an offensive against Darkseid and the planet Apokolips that he left behind. severely decimated the group of heroes. Only a few members of the League in conjunction with the remaining representatives of the good, including The Dark League, The Teen Titans and the Suicide Squad, will have to put aside their differences in a search for a greater good and save all that they have done. fought in this crisis without parallel. Heroes will live and heroes will die and this universe will never be the same again.