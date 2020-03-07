Entertainment

DC Alfa: the Panini Comics box set unveiled on Instagram

March 7, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

For some months now, RW Edizioni has lost the rights to publish DC Comics comics in Italy, which it has been dealing with for several years. Now the various Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman and the rest of the DC stable they are in the hands of Panini Comics which will begin to launch the various registers of this world starting from April.

In anticipation of the launch, Panini Comics has announced that there will be a special box titled "DC Alpha"and which will be published in two versions. The revelation came today after five days in which the publishing house, through its Instagram page, published the illustrations of different characters alongside the names of some prominent Italian authors.

In this DC Alfa box there will be five books each dedicated to one of the five most important heroes of the DC Comics world: Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Green Lantern and Flash. Here is the list of combinations between authors and characters:

READ:  Final Fantasy XV is already the third best-selling game in the saga
  • Wonder Woman will be designed by Mirka Andolfo;
  • Batman will be created by Carmine di Giandomenico;
  • Superman will be designed by Giuseppe Camuncoli;
  • Green Lantern from Werther of the Ivy;
  • the cover of Flash by Giacomo Camagni.

Our designers will take care of illustrating the variant covers of these exceptional books. The two editions of the casket will be blue and gold, with the second limited edition print and therefore with a higher price and easier exhaustion. The colors will be reflected both on the finishes of the box that you can see in the image below and on some details of the books contained in it.

So start on new DC Comics cycle, of which Panini Comics has already communicated the releases in the last issue of Preview.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.