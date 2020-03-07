DC Alfa: the Panini Comics box set unveiled on Instagram

Share it:

For some months now, RW Edizioni has lost the rights to publish DC Comics comics in Italy, which it has been dealing with for several years. Now the various Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman and the rest of the DC stable they are in the hands of Panini Comics which will begin to launch the various registers of this world starting from April.

In anticipation of the launch, Panini Comics has announced that there will be a special box titled "DC Alpha"and which will be published in two versions. The revelation came today after five days in which the publishing house, through its Instagram page, published the illustrations of different characters alongside the names of some prominent Italian authors.

In this DC Alfa box there will be five books each dedicated to one of the five most important heroes of the DC Comics world: Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Green Lantern and Flash. Here is the list of combinations between authors and characters:

Wonder Woman will be designed by Mirka Andolfo;

Batman will be created by Carmine di Giandomenico;

Superman will be designed by Giuseppe Camuncoli;

Green Lantern from Werther of the Ivy;

the cover of Flash by Giacomo Camagni.

Our designers will take care of illustrating the variant covers of these exceptional books. The two editions of the casket will be blue and gold, with the second limited edition print and therefore with a higher price and easier exhaustion. The colors will be reflected both on the finishes of the box that you can see in the image below and on some details of the books contained in it.

So start on new DC Comics cycle, of which Panini Comics has already communicated the releases in the last issue of Preview.