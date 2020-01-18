DBZ Kakarot reviews: the Dragon Ball RPG in the reviews of the international press

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

In addition to our review review of Dragon Ball Z Kakarot, analyzes of the main international video games on the new GDR of CyberConnect2 and Bandai Namco dedicated to the epic of Akira Toriyama have appeared online.

Through the opinions expressed both in the review and in the drafting of the final vote, the industry criticism confirms the goodness of the work done by Japanese developers in shaping what is defined as one of the best tie-ins of this generation.

The 78 out of 100 by Metacritic which represents the current average rating of international reviews on Dragon Ball Z Kakarot reflects the warm welcome given to the latest project Bandai Namco, with enthusiastic judgments about the combat system and loyalty to the original saga. The critical moves to the progression and lack of momentum of originality of the secondary missions have however pushed the workers in the sector to lower the final mark, which however remains high if we consider the average quality and the exquisitely fanservice nature of this type of entertainment products.

Gameblog – 8 out of 10

3D Juegos – 80 out of 100

Hobbies Consolas – 85 out of 100

Meristation – 8 out of 10

TrustedReviews – 3.5 out of 5

JeuxVideo – 65 out of 100

Windows Central – 3.5 out of 5

TheSixthAxis – 7 out of 10

Vandal – 80 out of 100

Stevivor – 8 out of 10

Before leaving you at the white comments table to find out what you think of these reviews, we remind you that Dragon Ball Z Kakarot is scheduled for release today, January 17, on PC, PS4 and Xbox One. Have you already seen the DBZ Kakarot launch trailer?