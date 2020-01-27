DBZ Kakarot continues to dominate the UK rankings, sales of The Witcher 3 grow

Share it:

Dragon Ball Z Kakarot maintains the first position in the British ranking with a gap of 400 units compared to Call of Duty Modern Warfare, a title that occupies the second position despite a 63% drop in sales compared to the previous week.

The only new release of the week, Rugby 20, made its debut at position number 13, performing better than the previous episode (Rugby 18), which failed to make its appearance in Top 40 UK. Sales of The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt are growing thanks to the tow of the Netflix series, the game CD Projekt RED rises from position 20 to 12, coming one step away from the Top 10.

UK rankings 27 January 2020

For the rest there are no particular surprises in the ranking, due to the relative lack of news regarding the retail market, with the only release of Dragon Ball Z Kakarot in January. Note the increase in sales of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe due to the good discounts on the game and on the Switch bundle applied by various UK chains.