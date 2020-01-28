Days Gone: Sony Bend's horror action "goes on a diet" with the new update

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Sony Bend developers take advantage of the latest Days Gone update to make a major change to the action horror game files that has become the best-selling PS4 exclusive in 2019 on the PlayStation Store.

Once you have installed the update that brings the title to version 1.61, the emulators of Deacon St. John may indeed notice a marked reduction in the disk space occupied by Days Gone, which passes from about 60GB of the pre-patch version ai 38GB of the current version. Not surprisingly, those who have already installed the update explain that they had to re-download 30GB of data.

The notes accompanying the new update simply describe this important cut of the space on the hard disk as a generic "optimization and general improvement to game performance". Of particular interest are the interventions made by the SIE subsidiary to solve some bugs and gameplay problems that have affected some missions from the main campaign and affected by the gaming experience returned by the secondary activities to be carried out by jumping on the bike Deek.

If you have also done the update, let us know what you think of the new patch of Days Gone, if you notice any changes to the playful system of the survival horror by Sony Bend. Finally, for those who have loved the atmosphere of the PS4 exclusive, we recommend taking a photographic journey with us to Oregon by Days Gone.