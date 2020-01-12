Days Gone is the best-selling PS4 exclusive of 2019 on the PlayStation Store

Share it:

Sony Interactive Entertainment has released the charts most downloaded games from the PlayStation Store during 2019. GTA V triumphs in Europe and Call of Duty Modern Warfare leads the American top 10, however the success of Days Gone jumped to many.

As noted by the insider Benji-Sales, Days Gone was the tenth most downloaded game ever in 2019 from the PlayStation Store in the United States as well as the most successful PS4 exclusive of the year in digital format, with excellent sales also on the retail market. The same Benji wonders why Sony has never particularly celebrated the commercial results of the game, a title perhaps underestimated also by the publisher but that from "underdog"he has undoubtedly managed to assert himself in an increasingly crowded and competitive market.

At this point the hope of many is that Sony Bend may present Days Gone 2 for PlayStation 5 as soon as possible, at the moment we do not know what the plans of the studio based in Oregon are, but it is clear how Days Gone has all the credentials to become a successful franchise in the coming years.

And what do you think: Did you like Days Gone? Would you like to see a sequel to the game or not? The comment space below is at your disposal!