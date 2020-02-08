Daymare: 1998, the tribute to Resident Evil, already has a release date on PS4 and Xbox One

Share it:

Next April will be the best time for survival horror fans. Those who enjoyed the classics of this genre are ready to receive a new project inspired by the titles of the 90s, such as Resident Evil.

Daymare: 1998 will arrive on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on April 28, 2020 in North America and Europe. Only a few days after the arrival of the Resident Evil 3 remake, on April 3, 2020.

The PS4 version of Daymare: 1998 will be available in both physical and digital format, while the Xbox One version will only be available in digital format.

Daymare: 1998 began as Resident Evil 2 Reborn when it was announced in July 2015. That was just a month before Capcom revealed its own remake of Resident Evil 2 and forced the Italian indie studio Invader Games to cancel his tribute to the fans.

But Invader was not deterred and instead began to make his own third-party survival horror game based on work already done, but changing everything from Resident Evil 2 to original ideas and names.

Daymare: 1998 was released for PC and presents a story told through the perspective of multiple characters, puzzles, over-the-shoulder shots and inventory management.

In this survival horror we will enter the skin of an elite soldier, a helicopter pilot, and a ranger while they intend to investigate an outbreak of a deadly virus. Naturally, there will be many horrible creatures to shoot or avoid along the way.

