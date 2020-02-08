Entertainment

Daymare: 1998, the tribute to Resident Evil, already has a release date on PS4 and Xbox One

February 8, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

Next April will be the best time for survival horror fans. Those who enjoyed the classics of this genre are ready to receive a new project inspired by the titles of the 90s, such as Resident Evil.

Survival horror showdown.

Daymare: 1998 will arrive on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on April 28, 2020 in North America and Europe. Only a few days after the arrival of the Resident Evil 3 remake, on April 3, 2020.

The PS4 version of Daymare: 1998 will be available in both physical and digital format, while the Xbox One version will only be available in digital format.

Daymare: 1998 began as Resident Evil 2 Reborn when it was announced in July 2015. That was just a month before Capcom revealed its own remake of Resident Evil 2 and forced the Italian indie studio Invader Games to cancel his tribute to the fans.

But Invader was not deterred and instead began to make his own third-party survival horror game based on work already done, but changing everything from Resident Evil 2 to original ideas and names.

READ:  What is textured soy and what are its benefits?

Daymare: 1998 was released for PC and presents a story told through the perspective of multiple characters, puzzles, over-the-shoulder shots and inventory management.

In this survival horror we will enter the skin of an elite soldier, a helicopter pilot, and a ranger while they intend to investigate an outbreak of a deadly virus. Naturally, there will be many horrible creatures to shoot or avoid along the way.

The edition of PS4 of Daymare: 1998 will be available in both physical and digital, while the edition of Xbox One It will only be available digitally.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.