Daymare 1998: the Italian horror inspired by Resident Evil comes out in April on PS4 and Xbox One

The Italian independent development studio Invader Studios has announced that Daymare 1998, Italian horror inspired by Resident Evil 2 already available for purchase on PC from September last year, will be released on April 28 in digital format on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and in a physical edition exclusively on the Sony console.

For the uninitiated, Daymare 1998 is a survival horror in third person with hardcore mechanics, narrow resources and leathery enemies, which requires a strategic approach to both fighting and solving puzzles. The story begins with an accident that turns a small town into hell and its inhabitants into bloodthirsty zombies. From then on, the story will be experienced by three different points of view: an elite soldier, a helicopter pilot and a forest ranger. To celebrate the announcement, the presentation trailer and a new set of images showing the interface of PlayStation 4 have been published: you can find them attached to this news.

Daymare 1998 was born from the ashes of Resident Evil 2 Reborn, a fan remake that the guys from Invader Studios they were developing before the announcement of Resident Evil 2 Remake. If you want to know more, we recommend you read our review of Daymare 1998 edited by our Alessandro Bruni.