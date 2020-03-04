Dayane Mello, who is the top of Beijing Express 2020 who prefers to play football on heels and make-up

Share it:

If you stumbled upon an episode of Beijing Express 2020 you can not have noticed the wonderful Dayane Mello that, together with her friend Ema Kovac, forms the coolest couple of all: that is, the 'Top' couple (model of course). Statuesque physicist, deep eyes, face perpetually ready for a shot and a beauty so disarming that even the lack of a shower or clean clothes cannot scratch. Simply crazy.

Who is Dayane Mello

32 years old, 1.78 meters tall, born in Brazil in Joinville in 1989, Dayane did not live a very happy childhood because of the not little idyllic relationship with his parents. The father worked in the army and was often away from home while the relationship with the mother has always been stormy to the point that little Mello grew up in her grandmother's house. Since childhood, Dayane has always been beautiful, a talent that at 17 years allowed her to leave Brazil to seek her fortune in Chile, where she took her first steps in the world of fashion.

It is in 2011, however, that the great opportunity comes thanks to one photo of Dayane Mello which is selected for an editorial in the magazine Sportweek, from that moment on, the model's career meshes with the march and her name begins to become in great demand by some of the most famous brands in the world: Yamamay, Intimissimi, Colmar, L'Oreal and Breil are just some of the companies that wanted Dayane like them celebrity endorsement. The popularity of the 32-year-old model is constantly growing and her face begins to be courted also by the world of TV, making her participate in the Milly Carlucci program in 2014 Dancing with the Stars (where she ranked sixth), in 2016 at the Rai 1 reality show Mont Blanc and in 2017 a The Island of the Famous, where it is eliminated in the second episode.

The participation of the Dayane Mello within the reality-sourvivor is very short but despite this it still manages to make a break in the heart of Stefano Bettarini, sent to that edition of the program, with which he undertakes a short flirtation. However, Simona Ventura's ex-husband is not the only famous ex of the Brazilian model who previously had a relationship with her colleague Stefano Sala (ex competitor of the third edition of the Big Brother Vip) from which in 2014 he had his daughter Sofia. As for the close topicality, however, Dayane Mello's heart now seems to beat for the entrepreneur Carlo Gussalli Beretta, descendant of the historic arms company, with which, however, in recent times there has been talk of a profound crisis never confirmed. Is it already over between the two?

Whether single or engaged, the model continues to massacre hearts with smiles, good feelings and dribbles football worthy of Cristiano Ronaldo. During Beijing Express in fact, Dayane has shown on several occasions that he has a certain feeling with the ball, improvising mini-matches (on the street, strictly barefoot) together with some children met between one stage and another of the program. Although we are now used to seeing her get on board some old pick-up wearing a simple t-shirt and a pair of shorts, in 2016 the name of Dayane had a surge in popularity during the Venice Film Festival where the model, parading on the red carpet with Giulia Salemi, attracted the looks of the photographers thanks to her vertiginous split dress. Despite that little hot parenthesis, Dayane Mello has shown on several occasions that she does not need to flaunt her beauty and body in order to emerge, her spontaneity, radiance and solidarity with other women in fact made her immediately nice to all female audience. What more could Dayane Mello ask for? Ah yes, maybe just the final victory a Beijing Express Here it is.

