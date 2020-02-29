         'Day of the Dead' by George A. Romero will become a series for the Syfy channel

Share it:

The channel Syfy has commissioned 10 episodes for a series inspired by the zombie movie classic of George A. Romero 'Day of the Dead' (Day of the Dead, 1985). It would be the third official reboot of the film, after 'The day of the Dead'of 2008 and the recent'Day of the Dead: bloodline'(2018), although this time it is in the hands of the Syfy channel, which already had a series of zombies,' Z Nation '(2014-2018).

This new version will tell the story of six strangers trying survive the first 24 hours of an invasion of the walking dead. It is described as an ode to the famous carnivorous beings of George Romero which reminds us that sometimes all it takes to bring people together is a horde of hungry zombies trying to destroy them.

The series is being produced by Entertainment Poster. Jed Elinoff and Scott Thomas They will be screenwriters and showrunners. Romero's original film was released in 1985, and is the third installment of his series after 'The night of the Living Dead'(Night of the Living Dead, 1968) and'Zombie'(Dawn of the Dead, 1978). The 2018 movie version starred Sophie Skelton with the star of 'Outlander'

Stan Spry, Jeff Holland, Drew Brown they are executive producers of this new version on behalf of Entertainment Poster, With Robert Dudelson, James Dudelson, Jordan Kizwani of HiTide Studios. At the same time, Syfy also commissioned another series entitled 'The surrealtor', in which the real estate agent Nick Roman and an elite team of specialists handle cases that no one else can: haunted and possessed houses They literally scare off potential buyers.