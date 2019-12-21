Day and time of the Christmas Lottery draw 2019

Share it:

He Christmas Lottery draw 2019 It is celebrated on December 22. One day that all of us who bought a tenth have a red mark on our calendar, hoping to get rich.

Christmas Lottery Draw 2019: day and time

As in previous years, the draw will be held on December 22th at the Teatro Real de Madrid, located in the Plaza de Isabel II. It will start at 9:00 a.m.

If you live in Madrid and have the opportunity, go personally to the Royal Theater of Madrid In person it will become a great experience for you. Living the Christmas Lottery draw live and direct is something that everyone should do at least once in their life because the atmosphere inside the Theater is spectacular.

It is not necessary to book or buy tickets. It is 100% free, though capacity is limited. Admission is by order of arrival, so it is recommended that you arrive well in advance. There are those who even spend the night there.

If you can't go to the Royal Theater, don't worry. You can follow the Christmas Lottery draw live on television, in La 1. En OK Diary We will also keep track of the raffle in real time, so through the Internet you will know if your tenth has been awarded.

Now you know what is the day and time at which the Christmas Lottery will start 2019. You will also be interested to know what are the prizes of the draw, which range between 400,000 euros and 20 euros.