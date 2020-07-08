Davide Garbolino: from Pokémon to Dragon Ball, 5 important roles of the voice actor

Share it:

There are many voice actors in Italy with roles now entered in history. We spoke to you recently about Leonardo Graziano and Patrizio Prata, but today we focus on the historical voice of Pokémon Ash Ketchum, Davide Garbolino.

There are really many roles played by Davide Garbolino and choosing just a few is not easy, but we tried. Let's see i five most important characters in Davide Garbolino's career.

The one with the aforementioned Pokémon Ash Ketchum is a partnership that now seems eternal. From the first series to the most recent, including the films, Garbolino and Ash are now an inseparable duo.

The second important role is that of Gohan , held both in Dragon Ball Z and in the recent Dragon Ball Super, without forgetting the many films of the saga.

, held both in Dragon Ball Z and in the recent Dragon Ball Super, without forgetting the many films of the saga. Then there is Nobita Nobi from Doraemon , a historical anime. That of the protagonist is one of Garbolino's longest-running roles after Ash's.

, a historical anime. That of the protagonist is one of Garbolino's longest-running roles after Ash's. Moving on to more distant times there is his adventure in Yu of the Ghosts. In the historical anime based on the manga by Yoshihiro Togashi, Garbolino dubbed the protagonist Yusuke Urameshi .

. Finally we move on to much more recent times with Captain Tsubasa. Recent yes, because we are referring to the new transposition that has arrived in Italy a few months ago. Here is Ryo Ishizaki (the famous defender Bruce Harper) to have Garbolino's voice.

And the list would miss many, many others. Although briefly, he gave the voice to Naruto Obito Uchiha: Shippuden and it should not be forgotten either Jean de The mystery of the blue stone, as well as Yu-Gi-Oh! Syrus Truesdale GX e Shinichi Kudo by Detective Conan. What is your favorite role as Davide Garbolino?