David Yesterday shows an alternative design of Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad

The character of Harley Quinn usually gives a lot to talk about his clothes thanks to an extravagant way of dressing. In the film Suicide Squad We saw the DC character, played by Margot Robbie, looking very different from his classic harlequin costume.

In the first stages of the production, a different style was shuffled than we finally saw in theaters and recently director David Ayer has decided to share it.

This selection of accessories makes us think that the suit we saw at the end in the finished assembly was the best possible option, because it does not quite convince at all.

Where we are going to see much more closet bottom of the sadistic villain is in Birds of Prey, a movie where Quinn becomes the protagonist with his group of renegades, composed of Black Canary, Huntress and Renee Montoya, who join in a mission to rescue Cassandra Cain from the hands of Black Mask.

The cast that gives life to this selection of characters is formed by Margot Robbie herself along with Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Rosie Pérez, Ella Jay Basco and Ewan McGregor.

Since the Suicide Squad was released, we have had several statements from its director assuring that what he had in his mind was very different from what ended up leaving the assembly hall and many other responses to the harsh criticism that viewers have been pouring on this work.

Now the license has a second chance in the hands of James Gunn, the director of Guardians of the Galaxy who ended up in charge of the restart of Suicide Squad after being fired from Marvel by some old comments taken out of context in his social networks (he was subsequently readmitted to direct Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 when he ends his current commitment to Warner Bros. and DC).