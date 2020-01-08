 David Yesterday has no news about Gotham City Sirens and refused to make a sequel to Suicide Squad

Share it:

The movie “Suicide Squad” He received harsh criticism from fans, but had a rather interesting box office, in addition to leaving us as Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn. Thanks to her, Warner Bros. began to get more animated with DC movies. Thus began projects such as “Gotham City Sirens”. However, in 2018 we learned that the studio made a change of course and prioritized the film before "Birds of Prey (and the fabulous emancipation of Harley Quinn)", the proposal of Margot Robbie that opens next month. Soon the information said that Birds of Prey would open a new trilogy of film, placing “Gotham City Sirens” Like the second movie in the saga.

The truth is that during the last year nothing more has been known about this project, but it seems that the fans are not the only ones without details. The director David Ayer, responsible for the Suicide Squad movie and also in charge of this other project, has acknowledged talking about the continuation of "Bright" who knows nothing about the film, and believes he is paralyzed.

No, I think it's on pause, ”Yesterday acknowledges.

Possibly Warner Bros. is waiting to see what reception the Bird of Prey movie has to see what happens with this other project.

In this same interview the filmmaker has recognized that at the time he had the opportunity to make a sequel to "Suicide Squad", but rejected the offer of the studio to shoot in another direction.

I had the opportunity to do it, but I took another path.

Finally Yesterday he says he is not done with the comic films. Involve Harley Quinn or the Suicide Squad, hope to be able to make another movie in the future.

I love the creation of this world and I love the power of intellectual property and fans. It is dangerous. It's like juggling chainsaws, but it attracts me and it's definitely a scenario where I'll play again.

Via information | Slash Film